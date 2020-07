Mom is better than before. So are Raju, Reema and Vrinda. God is kind!! 🙏😍 #JaiShriRam #Mother #Dulari #OldPic @rajukherofficial @kherreema @vrindakher

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on Jul 16, 2020 at 10:16pm PDT