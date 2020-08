Reposted from @aisootti Remember those people who tell you “It’ s because of love”? “Sneham Kondalle?” Trigger warning: Toxic love, Victim blaming. A Malayali woman named Merin was murdered by her husband today in US- on the day she was moving out to another state and another life. He stabbed her 17 times and then ran over her with a car. The murder in itself is spine chilling. But what really froze my very soul were the comments under the news articles on Facebook. It resonated so much with yesterday’ s discussions and videos. Snehamulla violence. Toxic love. I will say this again- Whatever it takes you, whatever you do- never return to a place that breaks you, hurts you or erases you. People will tell you ; it’ s love, it’ s how marriages are, it’ s what is expected of you, everyone lives like this, adjust a little, compromise a little, ignore a little. Don’ t. They will call you names. They will say you are a whore and insane and arrogant and a sinner. You are not. They will shame you for being strong and feminist and smart and well-read and motivated. Don’ t be ashamed one bit. If anyone says they love you and continue doing things that hurt you; it is for eff-sakes NOT love. Always always trust actions over words. Trust the pain you feel over the words you hear. Repeated mistakes are not ‘ patti poya’ accidents. If these accidents do not occur in public, to their friends and bosses- it is not accident. Get out. Get out. Get a lawyer who will not Mollywood Male Dialogue you. Call a friend. Call your family. Don’ t teach your child Violence is how love is expressed.

