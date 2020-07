PS - If their claims were genuine , the followers of this page did not have to make so much noise about it under so many social media posts and comments (including my last post). Authentic Content NEVER screams for Attention. Please Note : This Post has nothing to do with the Previous Post. It's regarding 2 seperate issues. I request you all not to mix and confuse both of them. FULL STOP.

A post shared by Ahaana Krishna (@ahaana_krishna) on Jul 27, 2020 at 6:01am PDT