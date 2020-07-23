It was a fantastic ride of 16 years lot of appreciation , lot of unconditional love , some great memories , have met few amazing people in this journey learnt a lot about life , success , money , hate everything as such but what grounds me today is the unconditional love that people show and the amazing journeys I have had with people during my career thank you very much to all the people who played a role in my life deeply humbled and filled with a lot of gratitude will promise you to work more hard infuse lot of passion and always keep up with good things in life .. Last but surely not the least my lifeline my MOTHER without her support I wouldn’t have been here nor I would still be continuing thank you so much amma for the support and the strength that you constantly give me ... stay positive !!! Thank you again !!!!

