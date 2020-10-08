So, the unimaginable happened. I got tested for corona but now I’m finally negative and done with my 21 days! My sister got infected with me as well in the process 😬. The first thing I need to mention is how nurses and social workers from the Health centre’s kept calling us daily to make sure that we were in good health, our symptoms were in check and all of that. We weren’t showing any severe symptoms. Both of us kept having severe headache, it was like having a migraine but it wouldn’t go for me after taking medicines. They seemed to work for my sister and honestly if I had not been listed as a primary contact, I wouldn’t even know that I was infected with the virus and god alone knows how many people I would infect, by mistake, due to my lack of awareness. So if you feel weird in anyway please go get yourself tested. It’s not worth the risk for you or others! Also, along with corona I had a rather interesting time during my isolation which I’ve written about in my new blog post ! More like spooky encounters. Link in the bio ! https://gauthamitaminair.wordpress.com/2020/10/06/isolation-in-the-time-of-corona/ #coronatimes #latenights #scaryfrights #whatanadventure #lifeisstrange #itsfuntoo

