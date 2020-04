Is it just me or is this lockdown a mighty rollercoaster? I find myself being different versions of me each day. Some days I wake up optimistic and full of creative energy✨, while some days I'm just a big lazy cat 🐅 doing nothing or scrolling through Instagram, but my constant and favourite thing to do is binge watch movies and series till my head hurts🎬🍿. Then there are days where my anxiety gets the better of me, leaving me wondering what's on the other side of this pandemic and when this phase will pass. But at the end of the day there's a little voice inside me whispering that the world will heal from this, that this too shall pass and we'll come back from this stronger, wiser and kinder.✨🌿💪 #lockdownblues #stronger #wiser #kinder #toomanyphotostoshare 👻

