Blast from my past ! For all the meme makers 🙃! #flasbackfriday #throwback #teenager #imperfectlyperfect #teen #teengirl . . Jokes aside I struggled so much with how I was judged then . So much pressure to look good and feel accepted esp as a teen! Even now after two kids and a husband who loves me just the way I am I have many moments of anxiety and struggle with how I feel about my body . #womenforwomen #youarenotalone #inthistogether #stopfatshaming #positivebodyimage #letsgetreal

A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera) on Nov 1, 2019 at 1:08am PDT