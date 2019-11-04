മീമുകള് ഉണ്ടാക്കി പരിഹസിക്കുന്നവര്ക്ക് കൗമാരകാലത്തെ ചിത്രം നല്കി സമീറ
ബോളിവുഡില് ഒരു പിടി വേഷങ്ങള് ചെയ്തതിന് ശേഷം വാരണം ആയിരം എന്ന ചിത്രത്തിലൂടെ തെന്നിന്ത്യന് സിനിമാ പ്രേക്ഷകരുടെ മനം കവര്ന്ന നടിയാണ് സമീറ റെഡ്ഡി. ഗൗതം മേനോന് സംവിധാനം ചെയ്ത ഈ ചിത്രത്തില് സൂര്യയുടെ നായികയായാണ് സമീറ അഭിനയിച്ചത്. സമീറ അവതരിപ്പിച്ച മേഘ്ന എന്ന കഥാപാത്രം ഏറെ ശ്രദ്ധ നേടിയിരുന്നു. മോഹന്ലാലിനൊപ്പം ഒരു നാള് വരും എന്ന മലയാള ചിത്രത്തിലും സമീറ വേഷമിട്ടിട്ടുണ്ട്.
വിവാഹത്തിന് ശേഷം സിനിമയില്നിന്ന് വിട്ടു നില്ക്കുകയാണ് സമീറയിപ്പോള്. 2014-ലാണ് സമീറ അക്ഷയ് വര്ധയെ വിവാഹം കഴിക്കുന്നത്. സിനിമയില് സജീവമല്ലെങ്കിലും സാമൂഹിക മാധ്യമങ്ങളിലൂടെ തന്റെ വിശേഷങ്ങള് ആരാധകരുമായി പങ്കുവക്കാറുണ്ട് താരം.
ഇപ്പോള് കൗമാരകാലത്തെ ഒരു ചിത്രം പങ്കുവച്ച് കൈയ്യടി നേടുകയാണ് സമീറ. മീമുകള് ഉണ്ടാക്കുന്നവര്ക്ക് വേണ്ടിയാണ് താന് ഈ ചിത്രം പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തതെന്ന് സമീറ വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്നു. ബോഡി ഷെയിമിംഗുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് ശക്തമായൊരു ഒരു സന്ദേശവും ചിത്രത്തോടൊപ്പം സമീറ നല്കുന്നു.
Blast from my past ! For all the meme makers 🙃! #flasbackfriday #throwback #teenager #imperfectlyperfect #teen #teengirl . . Jokes aside I struggled so much with how I was judged then . So much pressure to look good and feel accepted esp as a teen! Even now after two kids and a husband who loves me just the way I am I have many moments of anxiety and struggle with how I feel about my body . #womenforwomen #youarenotalone #inthistogether #stopfatshaming #positivebodyimage #letsgetreal
തമാശകള് മാറ്റി നിര്ത്തിയാല് ഞാന് വളരെയധികം കഷ്ടപ്പാടുകള് അനുഭവിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. കൗമാരകാലത്ത് മനോഹരിയായി കാണാനും അംഗീകരിക്കപ്പെട്ടുവെന്ന് തോന്നാനും വളരെയധികം സമ്മര്ദം അനുഭവിക്കേണ്ടി വന്നു. ഇപ്പോള് രണ്ട് കുഞ്ഞുങ്ങളും ഭര്ത്താവും എന്നെ ഞാനായി സ്നേഹിക്കുന്നു- സമീറ കുറിച്ചു.
Guess who ? Age 13 . Tallest in her class and awkward as hell ! 🙈. . #throwbackthursday #teengirl I wish Someone taught me to love myself and have a positive body image back then . Spent all my teen years stressing over ppl accepting me and losing weight ! #imperfectlyperfect
ആദ്യപ്രസവത്തിനു ശേഷം ശരീരഭാരം 100 കിലോയിലധികം വര്ധിച്ചുവെന്നും തുടര്ന്ന് പുറത്തിറങ്ങാന് പോലും ഭയപ്പെട്ടിരുന്നുവെന്നും സമീറ നേരത്തെ വ്യക്തമാക്കിയിരുന്നു. അന്ന് മറ്റുള്ളവര് തന്റെ ശരീരത്തെ കുറിച്ച് എന്ത് പറയുമെന്നോര്ത്ത് വിഷമിച്ചിരുന്നുവെന്നും അവര് പറയുന്നു. എന്നാല് രണ്ടാമത്തെ കുഞ്ഞ് ജനിച്ചതിന് ശേഷം പരിഹസിച്ചവര്ക്ക് ചുട്ട മറുപടി നല്കുകയാണ് സമീറ.
#throwback to floating together in harmony🌈 now it’s real ! and we’re finding our way 🌸 #imperfectlyperfect #positivebodyimage #socialforgood #loveyourself #nofilter #nophotoshop #natural #water #keepingitreal 📷 @luminousdeep . #flashbackfriday #acceptance #body #woman #underwater #picoftheday #underwaterphotography #maternityshoot #pool #maternityphotography #pregnantbump #positivevibes #pregnancy #picoftheday #pregnancyphotography
Content Highlights: Actor Sameera Reddy Shares throw back picture, for meme creators, message on body shaming