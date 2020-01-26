I never thought I'd write public posts about him, but it's hard not to honour, remember and talk about such a wonderful being. My husband, best friend, soulmate, the father of my child - left us on this day last year. Words fail me as I try to describe what he meant to me... The kindest, most gentle and pure soul I ever met. A great conversationalist with the most wicked sense of humour, he would easily be the most witty and charming personalities you would meet. Straightforward, mature, sorted...he gave me wings, let me fly, let me be the crazy me... My pillar of support, he would back me through everything I wanted to do. 15 years of growing up together, he treated me like a queen and no less and loved me till his last breath. I am honoured to have been his wife and bear his beautiful child, this man who was only the best I came across in this world...ever. 1 year today. Love you Avinash. God bless you my love. Until we meet again ❤💐 11/01/2020

