The true measure of a great man is... When upon his passing, you don't just remember him, but you remember yourself with him! I will always remember how you made me feel, Chintu uncle. Your love, encouragement, humour and honesty. Some losses are too personal to discuss publicly. You just have to cherish the moments together and the memories. I will always... 💔

