93-ാമത് ഓസ്കർ നാമനിർദേശപ്പട്ടിക പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. ബോളിവുഡ് നടി പ്രിയങ്ക ചോപ്രയും ഭർത്താവും ഗായകനുമായ നിക്ക് ജോനസും ചേർന്നാണ് പ്രഖ്യാപനം നടത്തുന്നത്. ബെസ്റ്റ് ഡയറക്ടർ, ബെസ്റ്റ് പിക്ചർ, ബെസ്റ്റ് സപ്പോർട്ടിംഗ് ആക്ടർ, ആക്ട്രസ്, ബെസ്റ്റ് കോസ്റ്റ്യൂം ഡിസൈൻ, ബെസ്റ്റ് ആനിമേറ്റഡ് ഷോർട്ട് ഫിലിം, ബെസ്റ്റ് അഡാപ്റ്റഡ് സ്ക്രീൻപ്ലേ, ബെസ്റ്റ് ഒറിജിനൽ സ്ക്രീൻപ്ലേ എന്നീ അവാർഡുകളിലേക്കാണ് നിലവിൽ നാമനിർദേശങ്ങൾ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.

മികച്ച ചിത്രം

“The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.)

“Mank” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24)

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

“Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

ബെസ്റ്റ് ഡയറക്ടർ

Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”)

David Fincher (“Mank”)

Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”)

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

ബെസ്റ്റ് സപ്പോർട്ടിംഗ് ആക്ടർ

Sacha Baron Cohen (''The Trial of the Chicago 7'')

Daniel Kaluuya (''Judas and the Black Messiah')

Leslie Odom Jr. (''One Night in Miami')

Paul Raci (''Sound of Metal')

Lakeith Stanfield (''Judas and the Black Messiah')

ബെസ്റ്റ് ഒറിജിനൽ സ്ക്രീൻപ്ലേ

'Judas and the Black Messiah,” Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas

“Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung

“Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell

“Sound of Metal,” Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin

