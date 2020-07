My dear Bala .. thinking of you on your birthday .. you and your music shall always be an unforgettable part of my life and musical journey ! Stay happy stay at peace stay blessed wherever you are! 🙏🏼💐🙌🏽🎂happy birthday ! Your dream Band .. BIG BAND is on and continue to perform in your memory .. I wish them all the best ! @balabhaskarchandran @balabhaskar_fanpage Rhythm is God!!! #zildjian #zildjianindia #akgmics #ML #musiclounge #harman #percussion #percussionist #worldpercussion #worldpercussionis#drumuniversity#drummagazines #drummersworld @ravicharysitar #sivamanitrio #sangeethaldipur #ravichary #sitar #drums #keyboards #fusion #concert #india #mumbai #rhythmisgod #music #musicians #artistsoninstagram #naveenkumarflute#layaqmenzi @shankar.mahadevan @arrahman @officialzakirhussain @stephendevassy

A post shared by Drums Shivamani (@asivamanidrums_official) on Jul 10, 2020 at 1:48am PDT