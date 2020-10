It is difficult to come to terms with his loss especially while I was searching for a song to post in his memory .. Nothing to be said other than we have lost an irreplaceable treasure . We acted together as well . He played a cop and me , a thief . 🙂Unassuming , jovial , pure and song centered was Spb sir .

A post shared by Shobana Chandrakumar (@shobana_danseuse) on Oct 2, 2020 at 9:13pm PDT