പെണ്ണു നിന്റെ അടിമയല്ല, പെണ്ണിനാരും താങ്ങ് വേണ്ട; വൈറലായി ഇന്ദുലേഖയുടെ പെൺ റാപ്പ്
പെണ്ണു നിന്റെ അടിമയല്ല, പെണ്ണിനാരും താങ്ങ് വേണ്ട; വൈറലായി ഇന്ദുലേഖയുടെ പെൺ റാപ്പ്
സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ തരംഗമായി പിന്നണി ഗായിക ഇന്ദുലേഖ വാര്യർ ഒരുക്കിയ പെൺ റാപ്പ് വൻ ഹിറ്റാവുന്നു. "അടച്ചുറച്ച വീട്ടിനുള്ളിൽ ഒച്ചയെ തടങ്കലാക്കി , ഉച്ചയും ഒച്ചയും വിധിച്ചതല്ലയെന്ന് പ്രാകി" എന്ന് തുടങ്ങുന്ന ഗാനം സമൂഹം സ്ത്രീകൾക്ക് നേരെ വച്ചു പുലർത്തുന്ന അരുതുകളും അതിരുകളുമാണ് ചർച്ച ചെയ്യുന്നത്. ഒപ്പം ശക്തമായ സ്ത്രീപക്ഷ നിലപാടുകളും പാട്ടിലൂടെ മുന്നോട്ടുവയ്ക്കുന്നു.
This has been in my mind since past few years.. But never got the courage to publish it..! Presenting to you ‘പെൺ റാപ്പ് ‘ . Cheers! 🤩 Lyrics and sung by Indulekha Warrier 🎥: @anand_a_kutty ♥️😘 Special thanks: @hebinjohnson ♥️ Logo by @itz_me_appachan ♥️ Beats credit: https://instagram.com/laykx_prod?igshid=j6l5fvvtkjox laykx_prod @laykx__prod . #singer #singers # pannrap #rap #malayalamrap #rapper #vlogger #travelvlogger #singer #womenempowerment #empower #panipaali #indulekhawarrier #reels #feelitreelit #feelkaroreelkaro #rapmusic #kerala #keralagram #mallu #mallugram #godsowncountry #singersongwriter #panipaalidancechallenge #malayali #entekerala
കുറച്ചു വർഷങ്ങളായി മനസിലുണ്ടായിരുന്ന വരികളാണ് ഇവയെന്നും റാപ്പായി പുറത്തിറക്കാൻ ഇപ്പോഴാണ് ധൈര്യം വന്നതെന്നും ഇന്ദുലേഖ പറയുന്നു. ഇന്ദുലേഖയുടെ ഭർത്താവ് ആനന്ദ് അച്ചുതൻ കുട്ടിയാണ് വീഡിയോ ചിത്രീകരിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.
നടനും അവതാരകനുമായ ജയരാജ് വാര്യരുടെ മകളാണ് ഇന്ദുലേഖ. അപ്പോത്തിക്കിരി, ഓട്ടർഷ തുടങ്ങിയ ചിത്രങ്ങളിൽ ശ്രദ്ധേയമായ ഗാനങ്ങൾ ഇന്ദുലേഖ ആലപിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.
Content Highlights : Indulekha Warrier Panrap Par Song Music video