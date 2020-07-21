This has been in my mind since past few years.. But never got the courage to publish it..! Presenting to you ‘പെൺ റാപ്പ് ‘ . Cheers! 🤩 Lyrics and sung by Indulekha Warrier 🎥: @anand_a_kutty ♥️😘 Special thanks: @hebinjohnson ♥️ Logo by @itz_me_appachan ♥️ Beats credit: https://instagram.com/laykx_prod?igshid=j6l5fvvtkjox laykx_prod @laykx__prod . #singer #singers # pannrap #rap #malayalamrap #rapper #vlogger #travelvlogger #singer #womenempowerment #empower #panipaali #indulekhawarrier #reels #feelitreelit #feelkaroreelkaro #rapmusic #kerala #keralagram #mallu #mallugram #godsowncountry #singersongwriter #panipaalidancechallenge #malayali #entekerala

