Awesome @jyotsnaradhakrishnan Loved that ending 😍 Not many know that we were classmates in school, participated in group song competitions together & that she had sung in my first music album 'Snehathode' & in my first movie which was unreleased. Hoping to work together again soon 😊❤️ #chandanamanichallenge #chandanamanisandhyakalude🎤 #chandanamani #jyotsnaradhakrishnan

A post shared by Kailas Menon (@kailasmenon2000) on Apr 1, 2020 at 12:30am PDT