'ദ സ്വേ...'; തകർപ്പൻ ഫോട്ടോഷൂട്ടുമായി സാനിയ ഇയ്യപ്പൻ
യുവതാരം സാനിയ ഇയ്യപ്പന്റെ ഏറ്റവും പുതിയ ഫോട്ടോഷൂട്ട് ചിത്രങ്ങൾ വൈറലാവുന്നു. ദ സ്വേ എന്ന് പേരിട്ടിരിക്കുന്ന ഫോട്ടോഷൂട്ട് സീരീസാണ് താരം ഇപ്പോൾ പുറത്ത് വിട്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഫാഷൻമോങ്കർ അച്ചുവിന്റേതാണ് ഫോട്ടോഷൂട്ടിന്റെ കൺസപ്റ്റും സംവിധാനവും.
നേരത്തെയും സാനിയയുടെ ഫോട്ടോഷൂട്ട് ചിത്രങ്ങൾ വൈറലായിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഗ്ലാമർ ഫോട്ടോഷൂട്ടുകൾക്ക് പുറമേ തന്റെ ഫിറ്റ്നസ്, വർക്കൗട്ട് ചിത്രങ്ങളും വീഡിയോകളും താരം പങ്കുവയ്ക്കാറുണ്ട്.
ക്വീൻ എന്ന ചിത്രത്തിലൂടെ മലയാള സിനിമയിൽ വേരുകളുറപ്പിച്ച നടിയാണ് സാനിയ ഇയ്യപ്പൻ. ഡാൻസ് റിയാലിറ്റി ഷോയിലൂടെയാണ് സാനിയ സിനിമയിലെത്തുന്നത്.
#THESWAY . “ and when the earth shall claim your limbs, then shall you truly dance . “ . For more images from the Series, follow @thebohemiangroove Featuring: @_saniya_iyappan_ Concept and Direction: @fashionmongerachu Photography: @tijojohnphotography Image Retouching: @jeminighosh Fashion Tape: @anandmathewt Second Unit: @leninkottapuram Lines: @nithinanil BGM: @kishanmohan21 Fashion Designer: @parvathyskumar91 Fashion Stylist: @soorajskofficial Make up and Hair : @pragyadk BTS (Saniya) : @screenshots.of.life BTS : @iam___krrish Location: Chakiath Engg Works 16, Development Plot Major Industiral Este Kalamassery 683109 Kuruvilla Jacob @celin_ckc @kuruvilla740 Art: Vinu Chettan Production: @itsmegeorgeantony Special Thanks: @saqib._abdullah , @arch_na_a , @vinu_9000 , Neerajh @paroscouture . #TheBohemianGroove
#THESWAY . “ and when the earth shall claim your limbs, then shall you truly dance . “ . For more images from the Series, follow @thebohemiangroove Featuring: @_saniya_iyappan_ Concept and Direction: @fashionmongerachu Photography: @tijojohnphotography Image Retouching: @jeminighosh Fashion Tape: @anandmathewt Second Unit: @leninkottapuram Lines: @nithinanil BGM: @kishanmohan21 Fashion Designer: @parvathyskumar91 Fashion Stylist: @soorajskofficial Make up and Hair : @pragyadk BTS (Saniya) : @screenshots.of.life BTS : @iam___krrish Location: Chakiath Engg Works 16, Development Plot Major Industiral Este Kalamassery 683109 Kuruvilla Jacob @celin_ckc @kuruvilla740 Art: Vinu Chettan Production: @itsmegeorgeantony Special Thanks: @saqib._abdullah , @arch_na_a , @vinu_9000 , Neerajh @paroscouture . #TheBohemianGroove
ബാല്യകാലസഖി, അപ്പോത്തിക്കിരി എന്നീ ചിത്രങ്ങളിൽ ബാലതാരമായി തിളങ്ങിയ സാനിയ നായികയാവുന്നത് ഡിജോ ജോസ് ആന്റണി സംവിധാനം ചെയ്ത ക്വീനിലാണ്. രഞ്ജിത്ത് ശങ്കർ സംവിധാനം ചെയ്ത പ്രേതം 2 വിലും ശ്രദ്ധേയമായ വേഷം ചെയ്ത സാനിയ ലൂസിഫറിൽ മഞ്ജു വാര്യരുടെ മകളായെത്തിയും കൈയടി നേടിയിരുന്നു. പതിനെട്ടാം പടിയാണ് ഒടുവിൽ പുറത്തിറങ്ങിയ ചിത്രം
" And when the earth shall claim your limbs, then shall you truly dance." For more images from the Series, follow @thebohemiangroove Featuring: @_saniya_iyappan_ Concept and Direction: @fashionmongerachu Photography: @tijojohnphotography Image Retouching: @jeminighosh Fashion Tape: @anandmathewt Second Unit: @leninkottapuram Lines: @nithinanil BGM: @kishanmohan21 Fashion Designer: @parvathyskumar91 Fashion Stylist: @soorajskofficial Make up and Hair : @pragyadk BTS (Saniya) : @screenshots.of.life BTS : @iam___krrish Location: Chakiath Engg Works 16, Development Plot Major Industiral Este Kalamassery 683109 Kuruvilla Jacob @celin_ckc @kuruvilla740 Art: Vinu Chettan Production: @itsmegeorgeantony Special Thanks: @saqib._abdullah , @arch_na_a , @vinu_9000 , Neerajh @paroscouture . #TheBohemianGroove
" And when the earth shall claim your limbs, then shall you truly dance." For more images from the Series, follow @thebohemiangroove Featuring: @_saniya_iyappan_ Concept and Direction: @fashionmongerachu Photography: @tijojohnphotography Image Retouching: @jeminighosh Fashion Tape: @anandmathewt Second Unit: @leninkottapuram Lines: @nithinanil BGM: @kishanmohan21 Fashion Designer: @parvathyskumar91 Fashion Stylist: @soorajskofficial Make up and Hair : @pragyadk BTS (Saniya) : @screenshots.of.life BTS : @iam___krrish Location: Chakiath Engg Works 16, Development Plot Major Industiral Este Kalamassery 683109 Kuruvilla Jacob @celin_ckc @kuruvilla740 Art: Vinu Chettan Production: @itsmegeorgeantony Special Thanks: @arch_na_a , @vinu_9000 , @saqib._abdullah , Neerajh @paroscouture . #TheBohemianGroove
" And when the earth shall claim your limbs, then shall you truly dance." For more images from the Series, follow @thebohemiangroove Featuring: @_saniya_iyappan_ Concept and Direction: @fashionmongerachu Photography: @tijojohnphotography Image Retouching: @jeminighosh Fashion Tape: @anandmathewt Second Unit: @leninkottapuram Lines: @nithinanil BGM: @kishanmohan21 Fashion Designer: @parvathyskumar91 Fashion Stylist: @soorajskofficial Make up and Hair : @pragyadk BTS (Saniya) : @screenshots.of.life BTS : @iam___krrish Location: Chakiath Engg Works 16, Development Plot Major Industiral Este Kalamassery 683109 Kuruvilla Jacob @celin_ckc @kuruvilla740 Art: Vinu Chettan Production: @itsmegeorgeantony Special Thanks: @saqib._abdullah , @arch_na_a , @vinu_9000 , Neerajh @paroscouture . #TheBohemianGroove
Content Highlights : Saniya Iyyappan glamorousPhotoshoot Celebrity Fashion Style Photoshoots