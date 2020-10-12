ലെഹങ്കയിൽ സുന്ദരിയായി പ്രിയ വാര്യർ; ചിത്രങ്ങൾ
പ്രിയ വാര്യർ | Photo: https://www.instagram.com/priya.p.varrier/?hl=en
ലെഹങ്കയിൽ അതിസുന്ദരിയായി നടി പ്രിയ വാര്യർ. ഡീപ്പ്നെക്ക് ലെഹങ്കയിലുള്ള ഫോട്ടോഷൂട്ട് ചിത്രങ്ങൾ ഇൻസ്റ്റാഗ്രാമിലൂടെയാണ് പ്രിയ പങ്കുവച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.
🍂 Stylist : @asaniya_nazrin Photography : @vaffara_ Makeup & Hair : @Samson_lei Assisted by : @messgirl4559 Outfit : @dhaga_ki_kahani Earring : @mspinkpantherjewel Production : @vaffaraproductions Post production : @iamvysak Movie : @sravan_clt Location : @portmuziriskochi
ഒമര് ലുലുവിന്റെ സംവിധാനത്തില് 2019ല് റിലീസ് ചെയ്ത ഒരു അഡാറ് ലവിലെ ഗാനരംഗത്തിലൂടെയാണ് പ്രിയ താരമായത്. മാണിക്യ മലരായ പൂവി എന്ന ഗാനവും അതിലെ പ്രിയയുടെ കണ്ണിറുക്കുന്ന രംഗവും കണ്ണടച്ച് തുറക്കുന്ന വേഗത്തിലാണ് തരംഗമായത്. അതോടെ നിരവധി നേട്ടങ്ങളാണ് പ്രിയ കൈവരിച്ചത്. ഫോളോവേഴ്സിന്റെ എണ്ണത്തിൽ മാത്രമല്ല സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയ ഇൻഫ്ലുവൻസർ എന്ന നിലയിലും ഭീമൻ കമ്പനികൾ വരെ പ്രിയയുടെ ഇൻസ്റ്റഗ്രാം അക്കൗണ്ട് വഴിയുള്ള പരസ്യങ്ങൾക്കായി കാത്തുനിന്നിരുന്നു.
“A pen went scribbling along. When it tried to write love, it broke.” ― Rumi Stylist : @asaniya_nazrin Photography : @vaffara_ Makeup & Hair : @Samson_lei Assisted by : @messgirl4559 Outfit : @haaitiworld Earring : @studiobluefashions Production : @vaffaraproductions Post production : @vysak_retoucher Movie : @sravan_clt
മലയാളിയായ പ്രശാന്ത് മാമ്പുള്ളി സംവിധാനം ചെയ്യുന്ന ബോളിവുഡ് ചിത്രം ശ്രീവേദി ബംഗ്ലാവാണ് പ്രിയയുടെ ഏറ്റവും പുതിയ റിലീസ്. അസീം അലിഖാൻ, അർബാസ് ഖാൻ, പ്രിയാൻഷു ചാറ്റർജി തുടങ്ങിയവരാണ് ചിത്രത്തിലെ മറ്റു താരങ്ങൾ. ട്രിവാന്ഡ്രം ലോഡ്ജിനു ശേഷം വി കെ പ്രകാശും അനൂപ് മേനോനും വീണ്ടും ഒന്നിക്കുന്ന ചിത്രത്തിലും പ്രിയ വേഷമിടുന്നു.
