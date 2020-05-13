Still remember the day when I met Manju warrier for the first time for a photoshoot. 😍 My friend Sarasija wife of Kireedam Unni had called me for doing Manju’s make up. From that day, we shared a friendship which I will always cherish. Manju is a rare gem, a very genuine and sincere person. I can never forget the day I did reception makeup for Manju. Had 9 brides in Trivandrum & then after finishing all that we drove to Kochi and finished her makeup on time. Usually when I finish a bride I feel so happy but, this time my emotions were mixed as I was happy for her but, also knew that she will be missed as she was one of the best actresses in Malayalam film industry. Thank you Manju, for your wonderful friendship and kindness. You will always be special!❤️ #anilajosephbrides #manjuwarrier #celebrity #greattalent #genuine #sincere #gemofaperson💎 #loving#alwaysspecial #admiration#throwback

