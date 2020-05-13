മഞ്ജുവിനെ ഒരുക്കുമ്പോൾ സങ്കടവും സന്തോഷവും കലർന്ന ഒരു മാനസികാവസ്ഥയായിരുന്നു'
നടി മഞ്ജു വാര്യരെ വിവാഹത്തിന്റെ ചിത്രങ്ങൾ വെെറലാകുന്നു. മേക്കപ്പ് ആർട്ടിസ്റ്റ് അനില ജോസഫാണ് ചിത്രങ്ങൾ പുറത്ത് വിട്ടത്. വര്ഷങ്ങള് പഴക്കമുള്ളതാണെങ്കിലും ഇതെല്ലാം തന്റെ ശേഖരത്തിൽ ഉള്ളതാണ് പറഞ്ഞ് സൂക്ഷിച്ച് വെച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ് അനില.
‘മഞ്ജു വാര്യരെ ആദ്യമായി കണ്ടത് ഒരു ഫോട്ടോഷൂട്ടിന് വേണ്ടിയാണ് എനിക്കിപ്പോഴും അതോർമ്മയുണ്ട്. എന്റെ സുഹൃത്തും കീരിടം ഉണ്ണിയുടെ ഭാര്യയുമായ സര്സിജയാണ് മഞ്ജുവിനെ ഒരുക്കാൻ എന്നെ വിളിച്ചത്. അന്ന് മുതല് വിലമതിക്കുന്ന സൗഹൃദം ഞങ്ങള് തമ്മില് ആരംഭിച്ചു. അപൂര്വ്വം ആളുകളില് ഒരാളാണ് മഞ്ജു. വളരെയധികം സത്യസന്ധതയും ആത്മാര്ഥതയും ഉള്ള ഒരു കുട്ടിയാണ്.
മഞ്ജുവിന് വേണ്ടി വിവാഹ വിരുന്നിന്റെ മേക്കപ്പ് ചെയ്ത ദിവസം എനിക്ക് ഒരിക്കലും മറക്കാന് കഴിയില്ല. തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് ഒൻപത് വധുക്കളെ ഒരുക്കിയതിന് ശേഷമാണ് ഞാൻ മഞ്ജുവിനെ ഒരുക്കാൻ കൊച്ചിയിലെത്തിയത്. കൃത്യ സമയത്ത് തന്നെ മഞ്ജുവിനെ ഒരുക്കാൻ കഴിഞ്ഞു. സാധാരണയായി ഒരു വധുവിനെ ഒരുക്കി കഴിയുമ്പോൾ മനസ്സിൽ എനിക്ക് വലിയ സന്തോഷം തോന്നും. പക്ഷേ മഞ്ജുവിനെ ഒരുക്കുമ്പോൾ സങ്കടവും സന്തോഷവും കലർന്ന ഒരു മാനസികാവസ്ഥയായിരുന്നു. കാരണം മലയാള സിനിമയ്ക്ക് നല്ലൊരു നടിയെ കൂടി നഷ്ടപ്പെടാന് പോവുകയാണെന്ന് എന്ന് എനിക്കറിയാമായിരുന്നു. ഞാനുമായിട്ടുള്ള സൗഹൃദത്തിന് മഞ്ജുവിനോട് നന്ദി പറയുകയാണ്. നീ എനിക്ക് എന്നും പ്രത്യേകതയുള്ളവളായിരിക്കും- അനില കുറിച്ചു.
Still remember the day when I met Manju warrier for the first time for a photoshoot. 😍 My friend Sarasija wife of Kireedam Unni had called me for doing Manju’s make up. From that day, we shared a friendship which I will always cherish. Manju is a rare gem, a very genuine and sincere person. I can never forget the day I did reception makeup for Manju. Had 9 brides in Trivandrum & then after finishing all that we drove to Kochi and finished her makeup on time. Usually when I finish a bride I feel so happy but, this time my emotions were mixed as I was happy for her but, also knew that she will be missed as she was one of the best actresses in Malayalam film industry. Thank you Manju, for your wonderful friendship and kindness. You will always be special!❤️ #anilajosephbrides #manjuwarrier #celebrity #greattalent #genuine #sincere #gemofaperson💎 #loving#alwaysspecial #admiration#throwback
മഞ്ജുവിന്റെ മാത്രമല്ല, ജയറാമിന്റെയും പാർവതിയുടെയും വിവാഹത്തിന് പാർവതിയെ ഒരുക്കിയതും അനിലയായിരുന്നു. മലയാള സിനിമയിലെ അറിയപ്പെടുന്ന സെലിബ്രിറ്റി മേക്ക് ആർക്കിസ്റ്റ് കൂടിയാണ് അനില ജോസഫ്
My first makeup for a celebrity wedding in Guruvayoor & reception at Cochin for Parvathy Jayaram. I’ve had never seen a crowd like this for a wedding. It was a great experience, was so excited to do bridal makeup for Aswathy (Parvathy) and more than being a popular star, she was & is still like our family member 😊😍 #anilajosephbrides #celebrity #celebritywedding #actor #actress #gorgeous #throwback #goldenmemories #lifetimememories
Cherish the memories- Cherish each hour of this day- Cherish your own emotions- With my celebrity brides Actress Radha, Actress Chippy, Actress Deepa (Priyam film with Kunchacko Boban) Actress Resmi Soman and Actress Praveena on their wedding day . What a beautiful thing to have such lovely loving people in my life- #anilajosephbrides #cherisheverymoment #throwback #meetingcelebrities #lifeisbeautiful #weddingmakeup #bridalmakeup #beautifulmemories #loveyourself #livehappy #stayhome #staysafe
Content Highlights: Manju warrier actor wedding unseen photos Anila Joseph make up artist Instagram marriage