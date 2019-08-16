സാരിയില് പുതു പരീക്ഷണവുമായി അനുശ്രീ; ഫോട്ടോഷൂട്ട് കാണാം
Photo Credit: Labelmdesigners Instagram
സാരിയില് മനോഹരിയായി നടി അനുശ്രീ. ലേബല്എം ഫാഷന് ബ്രാന്ഡിന് വേണ്ടിയുള്ള ഫോട്ടോഷൂട്ടിലാണ് അനുശ്രീ പുതിയ മേക്കോവറില് എത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നത്.
അനുശ്രീയുടെ ചിത്രങ്ങള് സാമൂഹിക മാധ്യമങ്ങളില് വൈറലായി മാറിയിരിക്കുകയാണ്.
മമ്മൂട്ടി ചിത്രം മധുരരാജയിലാണ് അനുശ്രീ അവസാനമായി വേഷമിട്ടത്. ഉള്ടയാണ് റിലീസിനെത്തുന്ന അനുശ്രിയുടെ ഏറ്റവും പുതിയ ചിത്രം
Look 2 | Pushpaka collection A whole buckwheat beige ensemble with a generous floral embroidery cascading through one arm of the choli with antique metal border details and a monotonous saree covered in sindhoora pottu embroidery To order online call / whatsapp : 8921907528 / 9895944499 PC:@diajohnphotography @jstn_pol Makeup:@sajithandsujith Location:Label'M Design House #onamfestive #onam #onam2019 #onamsaree #keralasaree#kerala #designerblouse #traditional #traditionalwear #keralawear #ethnic #sareeblousedesigns #saree #southindian #southindianfashion #fashion #trending #trendsetter #labelmonam2019 #onamspecial #onamcollection #pushpaka
