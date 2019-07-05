ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: പഴയ വീഞ്ഞ് പുതിയ കുപ്പിലേക്ക് മാറ്റിയതാണ് രണ്ടാം മോദി സര്‍ക്കാരിന്റെ ആദ്യ ബജറ്റെന്ന്‌ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് ലോക്‌സഭ കക്ഷി നേതാവ് ആദിര്‍ രഞ്ജന്‍ ചൗധരി. പുതിയ ഇന്ത്യയെക്കുറിച്ചാണ് അവര്‍ പറയുന്നതെങ്കിലും ബജറ്റില്‍ പുതുയതായി ഒന്നും തന്നെയില്ലെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം കുറ്റപ്പെടുത്തി.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha: Nothing new, repetition of old promises. They are talking about new India but the budget is old wine in a new bottle. Nothing new, no plan for employment generation, no new initiatives. #UnionBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/0jSLB8yMfV — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

ഈ ബജറ്റ് രാജ്യത്തെ ശാക്തീകരിക്കുന്നതും പ്രതീക്ഷ നല്‍കുന്നതുമാണെന്ന് ആഭ്യന്തരമന്ത്രി അമിത് ഷാ പ്രതികരിച്ചു. പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദിയുടെ രാജ്യത്തെക്കുറിച്ചുള്ള വീക്ഷണമാണ് ഈ ബജറ്റെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

The #BudgetForNewIndia clearly reflects PM @narendramodi’s vision for India’s development, where the farmers prosper, poor lead a life of dignity, the middle class get the due for their hardwork and Indian enterprise gets a boost.



This is truly a budget of hope and empowerment. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 5, 2019

പുതിയ ഇന്ത്യക്ക് വേണ്ടിയുള്ള അടിത്തറയാണ് ഈ ബജറ്റെന്ന് നിതിന്‍ഗഡ്കരി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

സ്ത്രീശാക്തീകരണത്തിനായി പദ്ധതികള്‍ക്ക് രൂപംകൊടുക്കുന്നതിനും സ്ത്രീ സംരംഭകര്‍ക്ക് വായ്പകള്‍ അനുവദിക്കുകയും ചെയ്ത ബജറ്റ് സ്വാഗതാര്‍ഹമെന്ന് കേന്ദ്ര വനിതാ ശിശുക്ഷേമ മന്ത്രി സ്മൃതി ഇറാനി പ്രതികരിച്ചു.

I thank PM @narendramodi ji & FM @nsitharaman ji for proposing first ever Broad-based Committee to assess budgetary allocation from gender perspective and suggest way forward. It will give further impetus to our mission of Women-led Development. #BudgetForNewIndia — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 5, 2019

അതേ സമയം തൊഴിലില്ലായ്മ, ഗ്രാമീണവികസനം, സാമ്പത്തിക പുനരുത്ഥാനം എന്നിവക്കൊന്നും ബജറ്റ് പരിഗണന നല്‍കിയിട്ടില്ലെന്ന് കേണ്‍ഗ്രസ് വക്താവ് രണ്‍ദീപ് സിങ് സുര്‍ജേവാല കുറ്റപ്പെടുത്തി.

An utterly lacklustre, nondescript, uninspiring & directionless #Budget2019.



Zero on Economic Revival.

Zero on Rural Growth.

Zero on Job Creation.

Zero on Urban Rejuvenation.



Can a mundane jugglery of ‘acronyms’ pass off for vision for a ‘New India’? — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 5, 2019

