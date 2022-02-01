ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: അടുത്ത മൂന്ന് വര്‍ഷത്തിനുള്ളില്‍ 400 പുതുതലമുറ വന്ദേഭാരത് തീവണ്ടികള്‍ കൊണ്ടുവരുമെന്ന് ധനമന്ത്രി നിര്‍മല സീതാരാമന്‍. മൂന്നുവര്‍ഷത്തിനുള്ളില്‍ 100 പി.എം. ഗതിശക്തി കാര്‍ഗോ ടെര്‍മിനലുകള്‍ വികസിപ്പിക്കുമെന്നും മെട്രോ നിര്‍മാണത്തിനായി നൂതനമാര്‍ഗങ്ങള്‍ നടപ്പിലാക്കുമെന്നും മന്ത്രി ബജറ്റ് പ്രസംഗത്തില്‍ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better efficiency to be brought in during the next 3 years; 100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo terminals to be developed during next 3 years and implementation of innovative ways for building metro systems...: FM Nirmala Sitharaman



