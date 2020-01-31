ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: അടുത്ത സാമ്പത്തിക വര്‍ഷത്തില്‍ രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ വളര്‍ച്ച 6- 6.5ശതമാനമാകുമെന്ന് സാമ്പത്തിക വര്‍വെ. നടപ്പ് സാമ്പത്തികവര്‍ഷത്തെ വളര്‍ച്ച അഞ്ചുശതമാനമാണെന്നും സര്‍വെ വെളിപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു.

ആഗോള സാമ്പത്തികമേഖലയിലെ മന്ദ്യവും രാജ്യത്തെ വളര്‍ച്ചയെ ബാധിച്ചു. അതുകൊണ്ടുകൂടിയാണ് രാജ്യവും ദശാബ്ദത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും താഴ്ന്ന വളര്‍ച്ചാ നിരക്കായ അഞ്ച് ശതമാനത്തിലയേക്കെത്തിയെതന്നും സര്‍വെയില്‍ പറയുന്നു. ജൂലായ്-സെപ്റ്റംബര്‍ പാദത്തില്‍ 4.5ശതമാനത്തിലേയ്ക്കാണ് വളര്‍ച്ച താഴ്ന്നത്.

ഉള്ളി ഉള്‍പ്പടെയുള്ള അവശ്യവസ്തുക്കളുടെ വിലക്കയറ്റത്തില്‍ കാര്യക്ഷമമായി ഇടപെടാന്‍ സര്‍ക്കാരിനായില്ല.

ലോകത്തിനുവേണ്ടി ഉത്പന്ന ഭാഗങ്ങള്‍ കൂട്ടിയോജിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ഇടമാക്കും ഇന്ത്യെയെയെന്നും സര്‍വെയില്‍ പറയുന്നു. രാജ്യത്തെ പുരോഗതിയിലേയ്ക്ക് നയിക്കാന്‍ അതിലൂടെ കഴിയും. കൂടുതല്‍ തൊഴില്‍സാധ്യതയും അതുണ്ടാക്കുമെന്നാണ് കണക്കുകൂട്ടല്‍. നിര്‍മാണമേഖലയ്ക്ക് അത് കരുത്തേകുമെന്നും സര്‍വെ വിലയിരുത്തുന്നു.

രാജ്യത്ത് ചൈനീസ് മോഡല്‍ നടപ്പാക്കി തൊഴില്‍മേഖലയെ ശക്തിപ്പെടുത്താനാണ് മോദി സര്‍ക്കാരിന്റെ ശ്രമം. 2025ഓടെ നാലുകോടി തൊഴിലവസരങ്ങള്‍ സൃഷ്ടിക്കാനാണ് ശ്രമം. 2030 ആകുമ്പോഴേയ്ക്കും തൊഴിലവസരങ്ങള്‍ എട്ടുകോടിയായി ഉയര്‍ത്തുമെന്നും സാമ്പത്തിക സര്‍വെ പറയുന്നു.

ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ നിര്‍മിക്കുക-പദ്ധതിവഴി ലോകത്തിനായി ഉത്പന്നങ്ങള്‍ കൂട്ടിയോജിപ്പിച്ച നല്‍കുന്ന രാജ്യമായി ഇന്ത്യയെ ഉയര്‍ത്തുകയാണ് ലക്ഷ്യം. ഇതിലൂടെ രാജ്യത്തെ അഞ്ച് ട്രില്യണ്‍ സമ്പദ്ഘടനയായി വളര്‍ത്താനാകുമെന്നും സര്‍വെയില്‍ വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.

Overarching theme of #EconomicSurvey 2019-20 is #WealthCreation and the Policy Choices that enable the same



The Doing Business 2020 Report recognizes India as one of the ten economies that have improved the most



➡https://t.co/9NjU8SloPT#BudgetSession2020 pic.twitter.com/y68JBJNsBS — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 31, 2020

In 2019-20, Centre’s fiscal deficit was budgeted at Rs. 7.04 lakh crore (3.3 per cent of GDP), as compared to Rs. 6.49 lakh crore (3.4 per cent of GDP) in 2018-19#EconomicSurvey



➡https://t.co/9i0egdufRo pic.twitter.com/iu4FLxEL1J — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 31, 2020

Here is the statement of India's current account balance, as per #EconomicSurvey, tabled in Parliament today



➡https://t.co/9i0egdufRo pic.twitter.com/EBlzqhbcN4 — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 31, 2020

India’s Balance of Payments Position Improves, as Current Account Deficit Declines Further



Foreign Exchange Reserves Continue to Be Comfortable



FDI Inflows and Overseas Remittances on an Upward Graph



- #EconomicSurvey



➡https://t.co/TAL8XHfgmO#Budget2020 #WealthCreation pic.twitter.com/msIHkKi0ss — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 31, 2020

Economic Survey 2020 expects rebound in FY21 with GDP growth at 6-6.5%