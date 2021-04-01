നിക്ഷേപ പലിശയിലെയുംമറ്റും ടിഡിഎസിലെ ഇളവ് ഇനിയില്ല; വിശദാംശങ്ങൾ അറിയാം
Photo:Francis Mascarenhas|REUTERS
ശമ്പളം ഒഴികെയുള്ള വരുമാനത്തിന് ഈടാക്കിയിരുന്ന ടിഡിഎസ്, ടിസിഎസ് എന്നിവയിലെ ഇളവിന്റെ കാലാവധി തീർന്നു. ഏപ്രിൽ ഒന്നുമുതൽ കൂടുതൽ നിരക്കിൽ ടിഡിഎസ്, ടിസിഎസ് എന്നിവ കിഴിവ് ചെയ്യും.
കോവിഡ് വ്യാപനത്തെതുടർന്നുള്ള ലോക്ഡൗണിൽ പണലഭ്യതവർധിപ്പിക്കുന്നതിനാണ് പലിശ വരുമാനം, ഡിവിഡന്റ്, വാടക തുടങ്ങിയവയിൽനിന്ന് ഈടാക്കിയിരുന്ന ടിഡിഎസിൽ 25ശതമാനം ഇളവ് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്. ഇതുപ്രകാരം 10ശതമാനത്തിൽനിന്ന് 7.5ശതമാനമായാണ് ഇളവ് ലഭിച്ചത്.
പുതിയ സാമ്പത്തികവർഷമായ ഏപ്രിൽ ഒന്നുമുതൽ നേരത്തെയുണ്ടായിരുന്ന നിരക്കിൽതന്നെ ഇനി ടിഡിഎസ്, ടിസിഎസ് എന്നിവ ഈടാക്കും. അതായത് 2021 ഏപ്രിൽ ഒന്നുമുതൽ 2022 മാർച്ച് 31വരെയുള്ള കാലയളവിൽ ബാങ്കിൽനിന്നുള്ള പലിശ 40,000 രൂപയിൽകൂടുതലാണെങ്കിൽ 7.5ശതമാനത്തിനുപകരം 10ശതമാനം ടിഡിഎസ് കിഴിവുചെയ്തുള്ള തുകയായിരിക്കും നിക്ഷപകന് ലഭിക്കുക.
ഏപ്രിൽ ഒന്നുമുതൽ ബാധകമായ ടിഡിഎസ് നിരക്കുകൾ അറിയാം
|TDS Rates*
|Nature of payment
|Section of the Income-tax Act
|TDS rate effective from April 1, 2021
|Receiving accumulated taxable part of PF
|Section 192A
|10%
|Interest received on securities
|Section 193
|10%
|Dividend received from Mutual funds and Stocks
|Section 194 & Section 194k
|10%
|Interest other than Interest on Securities e.g. FD interest
|Section 194A
|10%
|Winnings from a lottery, crosswords or any sort of game
|Section 194B
|30%
|Insurance Commission received by an Individual
|Section 194D
|5%
|Life Insurance Policies not exempt under Section 10(10D)
|Section 194DA
|5%
|Payment made while purchasing land or property
|Section 194IA
|1%
|Payment of rent by individual or HUF exceeding Rs. 50,000 per month
|Section 194IB
|5%
|Payment made to professional or commission or brokerage of more than Rs 50 lakh and above
|194M
|5%
|Cash withdrawal exceeding Rs 20 lakh or Rs 1 crore as the case maybe
|194N
|2%
|Payment in respect of deposits under National Savings Scheme
|194EE
|10%
|Rent for immovable property
|194-I(b)
|10%
|*Effective from April 1, 2021