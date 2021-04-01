TDS Rates*

Nature of payment Section of the Income-tax Act TDS rate effective from April 1, 2021

Receiving accumulated taxable part of PF Section 192A 10%

Interest received on securities Section 193 10%

Dividend received from Mutual funds and Stocks Section 194 & Section 194k 10%

Interest other than Interest on Securities e.g. FD interest Section 194A 10%

Winnings from a lottery, crosswords or any sort of game Section 194B 30%

Insurance Commission received by an Individual Section 194D 5%

Life Insurance Policies not exempt under Section 10(10D) Section 194DA 5%

Payment made while purchasing land or property Section 194IA 1%

Payment of rent by individual or HUF exceeding Rs. 50,000 per month Section 194IB 5%

Payment made to professional or commission or brokerage of more than Rs 50 lakh and above 194M 5%

Cash withdrawal exceeding Rs 20 lakh or Rs 1 crore as the case maybe 194N 2%

Payment in respect of deposits under National Savings Scheme 194EE 10%

Rent for immovable property 194-I(b) 10%