ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: യുഎസ്, മറ്റ് വികസിത രാജ്യങ്ങള്‍ എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിലേതുപോലെ ഇന്ത്യ ഒട്ടാകെ ഉപയോഗിക്കാവുന്ന എമര്‍ജന്‍സി ഹെല്‍പ് ലൈന്‍ നമ്പര്‍ പുറത്തിറക്കി.

112 ആണ് നമ്പര്‍. കേന്ദ്ര മന്ത്രി രാജ്‌നാഥ് സിങാണ് നമ്പര്‍ ഔദ്യോഗികമായി ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തത്. പോലീസ്(100), ഫയര്‍ (101), ഹെല്‍ത്ത്(108), വനിത(1090) എന്നീ നമ്പറുകള്‍ക്ക് പുറമെയാണ് പുതിയ ഹെല്‍പ്പ് ലൈന്‍ പുറത്തുവിട്ടത്.

നിങ്ങള്‍ ചെയ്യേണ്ടത്:

Happy to launch Dial 112 as single emergency response number to help out citizens in distress. I’m sure it’ll help further strengthen law & order in the state and particularly help the vulnerable sections of the society, including women. pic.twitter.com/3HfqihJQCc