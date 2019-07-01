

അബുദാബി: ദുബായ് -മസ്‌കറ്റ് യാത്ര ഇനി കേവലം 40 മിനിറ്റില്‍ സാധ്യമാകും. എമിറേറ്റ്‌സാണ് എ 380 ഡബിള്‍ ഡെക്കര്‍ വിമാനത്തില്‍ 40 മിനിറ്റില്‍ ദുബായ്-മസ്‌കറ്റ് സര്‍വീസ് ആരംഭിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. സാധാരണഗതിയില്‍ ഒരു മണിക്കൂര്‍ 15 മിനിറ്റാണ് ഈ റൂട്ടില്‍ വിമാന യാത്രാസമയം.

ലോകത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ വാണിജ്യവിമാനത്തില്‍ ലോകത്തിലെ തന്നെ ഏറ്റവും ഹ്രസ്വമായ യാത്ര സാധ്യം എന്നാണ് കമ്പനിയുടെ ട്വീറ്റ്.

ദുബായ്-മസ്‌കറ്റ് യാത്രാ ദൂരം 340 കിലോമീറ്ററാണ്. എയര്‍ബസ് എ 380 വിമാനം 42 പേരെ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് വൃത്തിയാക്കുന്നതിന് എടുക്കുന്ന സമയത്തെക്കാള്‍ അഞ്ച് മിനിറ്റ് മാത്രം സമയം അധികം മതി ഈ യാത്രയ്‌ക്കെന്ന് കമ്പനി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

എ 380 യാത്രയില്‍ എമിറേറ്റ്‌സ് സ്വന്തം റെക്കോഡാണ് തിരുത്തിയത്. ദുബായ്-ദോഹയായിരുന്നു എയര്‍ബസ്സിന്റെ ഇതുവരെയുള്ള ഏറ്റവും കുറഞ്ഞ ദൂരത്തിലുള്ള സര്‍വീസ്. എന്നാല്‍ 2017 ല്‍ ഖത്തര്‍ യുഎഇ ബന്ധം വഷളായതോടെ ഈ റൂട്ടിലെ എല്ലാ ഫ്‌ളൈറ്റുകളും റദ്ദാക്കി.

The average flight time (40 minutes) between Dubai and Muscat is only 5 minutes more than the time taken to clean an @Airbus A380 by a team of 42 people. #ShortestA380Flight #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter pic.twitter.com/evb4GSzHIO — Emirates Airline (@emirates) July 1, 2019

The wiring on an @Airbus A380 (500km) is longer than the distance between Dubai and Muscat (340km). #ShortestA380Flight #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter pic.twitter.com/d6kTfDlGKw — Emirates Airline (@emirates) July 1, 2019

Over 128 million customers have flown on our @Airbus A380 since 2008. That’s 9 times more than the populations of Oman and UAE combined. #ShortestA380Flight #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter pic.twitter.com/OI9DXy0cnB — Emirates Airline (@emirates) July 1, 2019

Emirates has flown over 4.7 million customers between Dubai and Muscat since 1993. That’s the capacity of nearly 9,000 Emirates @Airbus A380s. #ShortestA380Flight #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter pic.twitter.com/a503FmuLHJ — Emirates Airline (@emirates) July 1, 2019

Content Highlights: Dubai-muscat, Emirates, Airbus A380