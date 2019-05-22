ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: എന്‍ഡിഎ സര്‍ക്കാരിന് എല്ലാ പിന്തുണയും നല്‍കിയ ജനങ്ങളോട് നന്ദി പറഞ്ഞ് കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രി സ്മൃതി ഇറാനി. ലോക്‌സഭാ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ഫലം പുറത്തു വരാന്‍ മണിക്കൂറുകള്‍ മാത്രം ശേഷിക്കേയാണ് സ്മൃതി ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ നന്ദി പ്രകടനം നടത്തിയത്.

This election was about the people versus the opposition. The people stood firm against the anarchists who screamed ‘ Bharat ke tukde honge’. It is to those citizens that I give my grateful thanks for they resolutely and unabashedly believed in ‘Bharat’ & her future. — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) 22 May 2019

കഴിഞ്ഞ അഞ്ച് കൊല്ലം പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയെ നിരന്തരമായി ആക്രമിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു പ്രതിപക്ഷത്തിന്റെ പ്രധാനപരിപാടിയെന്ന് സ്മൃതി ഇറാനി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു. പ്രതിപക്ഷത്തിന്റെ അപമാനവും കുത്തുവാക്കുകളും സഹിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു നരേന്ദ്രമോദിയെന്നും സ്മൃതി ഇറാനി കൂട്ടിച്ചേര്‍ത്തു.

In the last 5 years not a day went by when Narendra Modi was not subjected to humiliation and hateful barbs by the opposition. However, as karyakartas we take pride that the citizens of the Nation stood by the PM through every endeavour , every initiative. — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) 22 May 2019

രാജ്യം ഭിന്നിപ്പിക്കപ്പെടുമെന്ന് മുറവിളി കൂട്ടിയ ആള്‍ക്കാര്‍ക്കെതിരെ ശക്തമായി നിലയുറപ്പിച്ച, ഇന്ത്യയെ കുറിച്ചും രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ ഭാവിയെ കുറിച്ചും വ്യക്തമായ ധാരണ പുലര്‍ത്തിയ എല്ലാ പൗരന്മാര്‍ക്കും തന്റെ ഹൃദയപൂര്‍വമായ നന്ദി അറിയിക്കുന്നുവെന്നും അവര്‍ ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ കുറിച്ചു.

24 hours to go .. while most of us will be glued to our TV sets tomorrow to watch vote by vote, count by count analysis, here’s taking this opportunity to say thank you for the countless blessings of millions across the Nation for my party and my leadership 🙏 — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) 22 May 2019

Content Highlights: Smriti Irani Tweets Thank You Ahead Of Results