ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ലോക്‌സഭാ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ആസന്നമായിരിക്കെ വോട്ട് ചെയ്യുന്നതിന്റെ പ്രധാന്യം ഉയര്‍ത്തിക്കാട്ടി പ്രമുഖരേയും മാധ്യമങ്ങളേയും ടാഗ് ചെയ്ത് കൊണ്ട് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയുടെ ട്വിറ്റര്‍ സന്ദേശം. രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധിയടക്കമുള്ള പ്രതിപക്ഷ നേതാക്കള്‍ മുതല്‍ ബോളിവുഡ് താരങ്ങള്‍, കായിക താരങ്ങള്‍ ബിസിനസുകാര്‍, മാധ്യമങ്ങള്‍ എന്നിവരെയെല്ലാം പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ ട്വീറ്റില്‍ ഉള്‍പ്പെടുത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പില്‍ വോട്ട് ചെയ്യാന്‍ ജനങ്ങളെ ബോധവത്കരിക്കുന്നതുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടുള്ളതാണ് ട്വീറ്റുകള്‍. ടാഗ് ചെയ്ത മാധ്യമങ്ങളുടെ പട്ടികയില്‍ മാതൃഭൂമിയും ഉള്‍പ്പെട്ടിട്ടുണ്ട്. കേരളത്തില്‍ നിന്നുള്ള ഏക മാധ്യമം മാതൃഭൂമിയാണ്. ജനങ്ങളുടെ അഭിലാഷങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് ശബ്ദം നല്‍കാന്‍ നിങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് സാധിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. ശക്തമായ ജനാധിപത്യത്തിന് വേണ്ടി വോട്ടര്‍മാര്‍ക്ക് ബോധവത്കരണം നടത്തണം. ജനങ്ങളെ വലിയതോതില്‍ വോട്ട് ചെയ്യാന്‍ പ്രചോദിപ്പിക്കാന്‍ ഞാന്‍ നിങ്ങളോട് ആവശ്യപ്പെടുന്നുവെന്നും മാതൃഭൂമിയോടും തമിഴ്ദിനപത്രമായ ഡയലി ദിനതന്തിയോടുമായി പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

മോഹന്‍ലാല്‍, അമിതാഭ് ബച്ചന്‍, അക്ഷയ് കുമാര്‍, വിരാട് കോലി, എം.എസ്. ധോണി എന്നിവര്‍ക്കും മോദിയുടെ ട്വീറ്റ് സന്ദേശമുണ്ട്.

Dear @mathrubhumieng, @dinathanthi and Eenadu,



You have worked to give voice to people's aspirations.



Increased voter awareness is key to a strong democracy.



I appeal to you to motivate people to vote in large numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

I appeal to @RahulGandhi, @MamataOfficial, @PawarSpeaks, @Mayawati, @yadavakhilesh, @yadavtejashwi and @mkstalin to encourage increased voter participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. A high turnout augurs well for our democratic fabric. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Dear @Mohanlal and @iamnagarjuna,



Your performances have entertained millions over the years and you have also won many awards. I request you to create greater voter awareness and urge people to vote in large numbers.



The award here is, a vibrant democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

