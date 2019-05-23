ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ തുടര്‍ച്ചയായ രണ്ടാംതവണയും അധികാരത്തിലേറുന്ന നരേന്ദ്രമോദിക്ക് വിവിധ രാഷ്ട്രത്തലവന്മാരുടെ അഭിനന്ദനം. ഇന്ത്യയിലെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ഫലങ്ങളില്‍ ബി.ജെ.പി.യും എന്‍.ഡി.എയും വ്യക്തമായ ഭൂരിപക്ഷം നേടുന്ന റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടുകള്‍ പുറത്തുവന്നതിന് പിന്നാലെ ഇസ്രായേല്‍ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ബെഞ്ചമിന്‍ നെതന്യാഹുവും ശ്രീലങ്കന്‍ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി റെനില്‍ വിക്രമസിംഹയും മോദിയെ അഭിനന്ദനം അറിയിച്ചു.

Congratulations, my friend @Narendramodi, on your impressive election victory! The election results further reaffirm your leadership of the world's largest democracy. Together we will continue to strengthen the great friendship between India & Israel.

Well done, my friend! 🇮🇱🤝🇮🇳 https://t.co/2U5yJmHddS