

തിരുവനന്തപുരം: അതിശക്തമായ ത്രികോണ പോരാട്ടം നടക്കുന്ന തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് വോട്ടിനായി സ്ഥാനാര്‍ഥികള്‍ അടവുകള്‍ പലതും കളത്തിലിറക്കുകയാണ്. ഇതില്‍ ഏറ്റവും പുതുതായി ചര്‍ച്ചയായിരിക്കുന്നത് തരൂരിന്റെ വിഷുത്തലേന്നത്തെ ട്വീറ്റാണ്.

അമ്മയ്ക്കും സഹോദരിമാര്‍ക്കും ഒപ്പം വട്ടിയൂര്‍ക്കാവില്‍ നടത്തിയ മണ്ഡല പര്യടനത്തിന്റെ ചിത്രം പങ്കുവച്ചുകൊണ്ട് തരൂര്‍ കുറിക്കുന്നത് ഇങ്ങനെ. ബിജെപി ഇത് ശ്രദ്ധിക്കൂ. മൂന്നു ശക്തരും അഭിമാനികളുമായ നായര്‍ സ്ത്രീകള്‍ ഒപ്പം. പൊതുപ്രവര്‍ത്തന രംഗത്തും പ്രചാരണത്തിലും അവര്‍ നല്‍കുന്ന പിന്തുണ വളരെ വലുതാണെന്നും തരൂര്‍ പറയുന്നു.

My mother&both sisters joined our paryadanam in Vattiyoorkavu (BJP pls note: three proud & strong Nair women!) Immensely grateful for their unstinting and tireless support, not just through these taxing few weeks of the campaign, but throughout my active life as a public servant. pic.twitter.com/uLyBK5H2VN