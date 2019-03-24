ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: തന്റെ സിറ്റിങ് സീറ്റില്‍ ഇത്തവണ മത്സരിപ്പിക്കേണ്ടെന്ന് തീരുമാനിച്ച ബിജെപിക്കെതിരെ ശത്രുഘ്‌നന്‍ സിന്‍ഹ രംഗത്ത്. ബിജെപിക്ക് അതേനാണയത്തില്‍ തിരിച്ചടി നല്‍കുമെന്നാണ് ശത്രുഘ്‌നന്‍ സിന്‍ഹയുടെ ഭീഷണി. ബിഹാറിലെ പട്‌ന സാഹിബ് മണ്ഡലമായിരുന്നു ബിജെപിയില്‍ വിമതസ്വരമുയര്‍ത്തിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്ന ശത്രുഘ്‌നന്‍ സിന്‍ഹയുടേത്. ഇത്തവണ അവിടെ കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രി രവിശങ്കര്‍ പ്രസാദിനാണ് ബിജെപി സീറ്റ് നല്‍കിയിരിക്കുന്നത്.

ഭൗതിക ശാസ്ത്രത്തിലെ പ്രസിദ്ധമായ ന്യൂട്ടന്റെ മൂന്നാം ചലന നിയമം ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടിയാണ് ശത്രുഘ്‌നന്‍ സിന്‍ഹ ബിജെപിയെ ഭീഷണിപ്പെടുത്തുന്നത്. ഏതൊരു പ്രവര്‍ത്തനത്തിലും തുല്യമായ പ്രതിപ്രവര്‍ത്തനം ഉണ്ടാകുമെന്നും ശത്രുഘ്‌നന്‍ സിന്‍ഹയുടെ ട്വീറ്റില്‍ പറയുന്നു. നിങ്ങളും നിങ്ങളുടെ ആള്‍ക്കാരും എന്നോട് ചെയ്തത് സഹിക്കാവുന്നതാണെന്നും എന്നാല്‍ അതേനാണയത്തില്‍ തിരിച്ചടി നല്‍കാന്‍ ഞാന്‍ ഇപ്പോള്‍ പ്രാപ്തനാണെന്നും മറ്റൊരു ട്വീറ്റില്‍ അദ്ദേഹം വെല്ലുവിളിക്കുന്നു.

അധ്വാനിക്ക് ഇത്തവണ സീറ്റ് നല്‍കാതിരുന്ന തീരുമാനത്തേയും അധ്വാനിക്ക് പകരം പാര്‍ട്ടി അധ്യക്ഷന്‍ അമിത്ഷായ്ക്ക് ഗുജറാത്തിലെ ഗാന്ധിനഡഗര്‍ സീറ്റ് നല്‍കിയതിനെയും ശത്രുഘ്ന്‍ സിന്‍ഹ വിമര്‍ശിക്കുന്നു. അധ്വാനിക്ക് പകരം വയ്ക്കാന്‍ ആരുമില്ലെന്നും മത്സരിക്കാന്‍ അവസരം നല്‍കിയില്ലെന്നുവെച്ച് അദ്ദേഹം രാജ്യത്തിനും ജനങ്ങള്‍ക്കും വേണ്ടി നല്‍കിയ സേവനങ്ങള്‍ ഒട്ടും കുറഞ്ഞുപോകില്ലെന്നും ശത്രുഘനന്‍ സിന്‍ഹ പറയുന്നു.

That too through the replacement of Mr. Advani by none other than the man who is also the President of the party but whose image or personality is no match nor a patch on him. This has been done deliberately & intentionally & hasn't gone down well with the people of the country. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 23, 2019

He is a father figure & no one can approve of such a treatment to a father figure. What you & your people have done with me, is still tolerable. I'm able & capable of answering your people back in the same coin. Remember Newton's third law...every action has an equal and — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 23, 2019

opposite reaction. And I am capable of paying back...

But having done the same to stalwarts like - to begin with respected, Shri Yashwant Sinha ji, followed by most learned Arun Shourie — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 23, 2019

Content Highlights: Will Pay Back In Same Coin": Shatrughan Sinha Warn BJP