ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ബാലക്കോട്ട് വ്യോമാക്രമണവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി നടത്തിയ പരാമര്‍ശത്തില്‍ സാമൂഹികമാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ ട്രോള്‍മഴ. കാലാവസ്ഥ മോശമായിരുന്നതിനാല്‍ വ്യോമാക്രമണം മറ്റൊരു ദിവസത്തേക്ക് മാറ്റിവെയ്ക്കാന്‍ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥര്‍ ആലോചിച്ചെന്നും എന്നാല്‍ മേഘങ്ങള്‍ നിറഞ്ഞ കാലാവസ്ഥയാണ് നല്ലതെന്നും അത് വിമാനങ്ങളെ ശത്രുക്കളുടെ റഡാറില്‍നിന്ന് മറയ്ക്കാന്‍ സഹായിക്കുമെന്നും താനാണ് നിര്‍ദേശിച്ചതെന്നും മോദി ഒരു അഭിമുഖത്തില്‍ പറഞ്ഞിരുന്നു. ഈ പരാമര്‍ശമാണ് സാമൂഹികമാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ ട്രോളുകളായി നിറഞ്ഞിരിക്കുന്നത്.

കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാവായ ദിവ്യ സ്പന്ദന, സി.പി.എം. ജനറല്‍ സെക്രട്ടറി സീതാറാം യെച്ചൂരി, നാഷണല്‍ കോണ്‍ഫറന്‍സ് നേതാവ് ഒമര്‍ അബ്ദുള്ള തുടങ്ങിയവരും മറ്റുനിരവധി പേരുമാണ് 'റഡാര്‍ തിയറി'യില്‍ മോദിയെ പരിഹസിച്ച് രംഗത്തെത്തിയത്.

FYI @narendramodi the radar to detect planes,cloud or no cloud has been there for decades. Even for the stealth ones. If not, other country’s planes would be crisscrossing the skies firing away at will 🙄

This is what happens when you’re stuck in the past. Get with it Uncle ji. https://t.co/sKYTAmz6jz — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) May 12, 2019

മേഘങ്ങള്‍ ഉണ്ടെങ്കിലും ഇല്ലെങ്കിലും വിമാനങ്ങളെ കണ്ടെത്താനുള്ള റഡാര്‍ സംവിധാനം ദശാബ്ദങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് മുമ്പേ ഉണ്ടെന്നായിരുന്നു ദിവ്യ സ്പന്ദനയുടെ ട്വീറ്റ്. താങ്കള്‍ ഇപ്പോഴും പഴയകാലഘട്ടത്തില്‍ നിന്നുപോയതിന്റെ പ്രശ്‌നമാണിതെന്നും അത് മനസിലാക്കൂ അങ്കിള്‍ ജി എന്നും ദിവ്യ മോദിയെ പരിഹസിച്ചു.

Modi's words are truly shameful. Most importantly, because they insult our Air Force as being ignorant and unprofessional. The fact that he is talking about all this is itself anti-national; no patriot would do this. pic.twitter.com/jxfGmdmlx7 — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) May 11, 2019

മോദിയുടെ വാക്കുകള്‍ ലജ്ജാകരമാണെന്നായിരുന്നു സി.പി.എം. ജനറല്‍ സെക്രട്ടറി സീതാറാം യെച്ചൂരിയുടെ ട്വീറ്റ്. പാകിസ്താനി റഡാറുകള്‍ക്ക് മേഘങ്ങളെ മറികടന്ന് വിമാനങ്ങളെ കണ്ടെത്താന്‍ കഴിയില്ല എന്നത് പുതിയ അറിവാണെന്നും ഭാവിയെ വ്യോമാക്രമണങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് ഈ വിവരം ഉപയോഗപ്പെടുത്താമെന്നുമായിരുന്നു നാഷണല്‍ കോണ്‍ഫറന്‍സ് നേതാവ് ഒമര്‍ അബ്ദുള്ളയുടെ പരിഹാസം.

Pakistani radar doesn’t penetrate clouds. This is an important piece of tactical information that will be critical when planning future air strikes. https://t.co/OBHwEJfGSW — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 11, 2019

മോദി ഒരു പമ്പര വിഡ്ഢിയാണെന്നും ഇങ്ങനെയാണെങ്കില്‍ സൂര്യനിലേക്ക് പേടകം അയക്കണമെങ്കില്‍ രാത്രി അയച്ചാല്‍ മതിയെന്ന് അദ്ദേഹം ഐ.എസ്.ആര്‍.ഒ.യോട് ആവശ്യപ്പെടുമെന്നായിരുന്നു മറ്റൊരു ട്രോള്‍. ചന്ദ്രയാന്‍ ദൗത്യം പൂര്‍ണ്ണചന്ദ്രന്‍ ദൃശ്യമാകുന്ന ദിവസം മതിയെന്ന് മോദി ഐ.എസ്.ആര്‍.ഒ.യോട് പറഞ്ഞെന്നും അങ്ങനെയാണെങ്കില്‍ പേടകത്തിന് ഇറങ്ങാന്‍ കൂടുതല്‍ സ്ഥലം ലഭിക്കുമെന്നും ട്രോളുകളില്‍ പറയുന്നു.

Narendra Modi is the kind of absolute Idiot who will ask ISRO to send a Spacecraft to Sun during night because it will be Cooler — Joy (@Joydas) May 11, 2019

മറ്റുചിലരാകട്ടെ പുരാണകഥാപാത്രങ്ങളെ കൂട്ടുപിടിച്ചാണ് മോദിക്കെതിരേ ട്രോളുകളുണ്ടാക്കിയത്. രാവണന്‍ സീതയെ തട്ടിക്കൊണ്ടുപോകാന്‍ മോദിയുടെ റഡാര്‍ തിയറിയാണ് ഉപയോഗിച്ചതെന്നും അതിനാല്‍ രാമന്റെ റഡാറില്‍നിന്ന് പുഷ്പകവിമാനത്തിന് രക്ഷപ്പെടാന്‍ കഴിഞ്ഞെന്നും ഈ വിരുതര്‍ പറയുന്നു.

"ISRO wasn't ready for the moon mission. The experts had their doubts. I told them to attempt it on the Full Moon Day because then they will have more area to land on. Vidya kasam." - Our scientist PM — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) May 12, 2019

Modi ji before Balakot air strike. pic.twitter.com/mTdUxY57HF — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) May 11, 2019

ബാലക്കോട്ട് വ്യോമക്രമണത്തിന് മുമ്പ് മേഘങ്ങളെ നോക്കുന്ന മോദിയും, മേഘങ്ങള്‍ നിറഞ്ഞ സമയത്താണ് നീരവ് മോദിയും വിജയ് മല്യയും ഇന്ത്യയില്‍നിന്ന് കടന്നതെന്ന ട്രോളുകളും ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ പ്രചരിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.

Ravana applying Modi’s strategy to abduct Sita in pushpak viman, taking benefit of clouds to escape from Rama’s radar.#ModiHaiTohMumkinHai #DeshKeDilMeiModi pic.twitter.com/fP1mJWzE94 — Vishw Vajaria (@VishwVajaria) May 11, 2019

Content Highlights: pm modi statement regarding balakot airstrike and radar; trolls against pm in social media