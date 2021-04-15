ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: കോവിഡിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്‍ ഏപ്രില്‍ 18ന് നടത്താനിരുന്ന നീറ്റ് പിജി പരീക്ഷ മാറ്റിവെച്ചു. പുതിയ തീയതി പിന്നീട് പ്രഖ്യാപിക്കുമെന്ന് കേന്ദ്ര ആരോഗ്യമന്ത്രി ഡോ. ഹര്‍ഷ് വര്‍ധന്‍ അറിയിച്ചു. 

 