ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: കോവിഡിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്‍ ഏപ്രില്‍ 18ന് നടത്താനിരുന്ന നീറ്റ് പിജി പരീക്ഷ മാറ്റിവെച്ചു. പുതിയ തീയതി പിന്നീട് പ്രഖ്യാപിക്കുമെന്ന് കേന്ദ്ര ആരോഗ്യമന്ത്രി ഡോ. ഹര്‍ഷ് വര്‍ധന്‍ അറിയിച്ചു.

In light of the surge in #COVID19 cases, Government of India has decided to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on April 18. Next date to be decided later: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan