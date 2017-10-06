മുംബൈ: അണ്ടര്‍-17 ലോകപ്പില്‍ ആദ്യ മത്സരത്തിനിറങ്ങുന്ന ഇന്ത്യയുടെ യുവനിരക്ക് ആശംസ നേര്‍ന്ന് സച്ചിന്‍ തെണ്ടുല്‍ക്കര്‍. ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്ത വീഡിയോയിലൂടെയാണ് സച്ചിന്‍ ആശംസകള്‍ നേര്‍ന്നത്. ഇന്ത്യയുടെ സ്വപ്‌ന നിമിഷം യാഥാര്‍ത്ഥ്യമാക്കാനാണ് സച്ചിന്‍ യുവനിരയോട് പറയുന്നത്.

'മത്സരങ്ങള്‍ ആസ്വദിച്ച് കളിക്കുക. നിങ്ങളുടെ സ്വപ്‌നങ്ങളെ പിന്തുടരുക. സ്വപ്‌നങ്ങള്‍ സത്യമാകും' സച്ചിന്‍ ട്വീറ്റില്‍ പറയുന്നു. ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ക്യാപ്റ്റന്‍ വിരാട് കോലി നേരത്തെ ടീമിന് ആശംസ നേര്‍ന്നിരുന്നു. മക്കളേ...നിങ്ങള്‍ പോയി ജയിച്ചു വരൂ...എന്നിട്ട് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ അഭിനമാവൂ എന്നായിരുന്നു കോലിയുടെ ആശംസ.

ലോകകപ്പില്‍ ഇന്ത്യ ആദ്യമായാണ് ബൂട്ടണിയുന്നത്. രാത്രി എട്ടു മണിക്ക് ജവഹര്‍ലാല്‍ നെഹ്‌റു സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തില്‍ നടക്കുന്ന മത്സരത്തില്‍ കരുത്തരായ അമേരിക്കയാണ് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ എതിരാളി.  

 

 

 