പുണെ: ഐ.എസ്.എല്ലില്‍ പുണെ എഫ്.സിക്കെതിരായ മത്സരത്തിനിടെ കേരള ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്‌സിന്റെ ആരാധകര്‍ക്ക് മര്‍ദ്ദനം. പുണെയുടെ ആരാധകരാണ് കേരള ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്‌സിന് പിന്തുണയുമായി മഞ്ഞ ജഴ്‌സിയണിഞ്ഞെത്തിയ ആരാധകരെ ശ്രീ ശിവഛത്രപതി സ്‌പോര്‍ട്‌സ് കോംപ്ലക്‌സില്‍ വെച്ച് ആക്രമിച്ചത്.

ആദ്യ ഗോള്‍ നേടി ബ്ലാസ്‌റ്റേഴ്‌സ് മുന്നിട്ടുനില്‍ക്കുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് സ്‌റ്റേഡിയത്തില്‍വെച്ച് പുണെ ആരാധകര്‍ ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്‌സ് ആരാധകര്‍ക്കെതിരെ തിരിഞ്ഞത്. ഇരുടീമുകളുടെയും ആരാധകര്‍ വാക്കേറ്റത്തിലേര്‍പ്പെടുകയും പിന്നീട് കൈയേറ്റത്തിലേക്ക് നീങ്ങുകയുമായിരുന്നു. സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിനകത്തെ തര്‍ക്കം തീര്‍ന്നെങ്കിലും മത്സരശേഷമെത്തിയ ഒരുകൂട്ടം പുണെ ആരാധകര്‍ സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിന് പുറത്തുവെച്ച് ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്‌സ് ആരാധകരെ വളഞ്ഞിട്ട് മര്‍ദിച്ചു. സംഭവത്തില്‍ ചിലര്‍ക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. ആരുടേയും പരിക്ക ഗുരുതരമല്ല.

ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്‌സ് ആരാധകരെ ആക്രമിക്കുന്ന വീഡിയോ സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയയില്‍ പ്രചരിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. ഇതാണോ ആതിഥ്യ മര്യാദ എന്നു ചോദിച്ചാണ് ഒരു ആരാധകന്‍ വീഡിയോ പങ്കുവെച്ചത്. അവസാന മിനിറ്റില്‍ മലയാളി താരം സി.കെ വിനീത് നേടിയ ഗോളിലാണ് ബ്ലാസ്‌റ്റേഴ്‌സ് വിജയിച്ചത്.

@OrangeArmyFCPC I know it might not be from your ppl...there will be some odd ones everywhere including in our own stadium...but please help our members if there are such issues...I still remember how Both of our fan clubs United when you guys where in Kochi..let's continue it pic.twitter.com/5kBknrze20 — KBFC Updates (@KBFCtweets) February 2, 2018

@niktheblue94 @saysarun @KhelNow @soumo17 @Sportskeeda scenes from outside the Pune stadium where Blasters fans where attacked.....when Pune fans came to Kochi, they were taken to Manjappada office and they were taken care as guests... Where was the police? pic.twitter.com/CaNqsz9BDR — KBFC Updates (@KBFCtweets) February 2, 2018

Again clashes in Pune after the Pune City vs KBFC game.. Have been seeing this since Pune FC days, don't know if fans or localities but they do create ruckus against away fans. #IndianFootball #HeoISL #PUNKER — Nikhil Jadhav (@42nikhil) February 2, 2018

@FCPuneCity @OrangeArmyFCPC Absolutely disgrace act from pune fans. We welcomed you with love in our stadium and they paid back with fight. Thank you so much. #kbfc #indianfootball — Shojin R Chandran (@shojinrc8) February 2, 2018

Content Highlights: Kerala Blasters fans allegedly beaten in stadium after FC Pune City match