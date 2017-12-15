കൊച്ചി: മഞ്ഞപ്പടയുടെ ആരാധകര്‍ക്ക് വിരുന്നൊരുക്കി കേരള ബ്ലാസ്‌റ്റേഴ്‌സ്. കലൂര്‍ സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തില്‍ നടക്കുന്ന മത്സരത്തില്‍ നോര്‍ത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് യുണൈറ്റഡിനെതിരായ ആദ്യ പകുതി ആവേശവും നാടകീയതയും നിറഞ്ഞതായിരുന്നു. സി.കെ വിനീതിന്റെ ഫ്‌ളെയിങ് ഹെഡ്ഡറിനും നോര്‍ത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് ഗോള്‍കീപ്പര്‍ ടിപി രഹ്നേഷ് ചുവപ്പ് കാര്‍ഡ് കണ്ട് പുറത്താകുന്നതിനും കലൂര്‍ സ്റ്റേഡിയം വേദിയായി.

പരിക്കേറ്റ സൂപ്പര്‍താരം ബെര്‍ബറ്റോവിന് പകരം വെസ് ബ്രൗണിനെ അണിനിരത്തിയാണ് ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്‌സ് കളത്തിലിറങ്ങിയത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ മത്സരത്തില്‍ സസ്‌പെന്‍ഷനിലായിരുന്ന സി.കെ വിനീതും തിരിച്ചുവന്നു. ആക്രമണങ്ങളും പ്രത്യാകമണങ്ങളും കണ്ട മത്സരത്തിന്റെ 24-ാം മിനിറ്റില്‍ മഞ്ഞപ്പടയുടെ ആരവുമയര്‍ത്തി സി.കെ വിനീത് ഗോള്‍ നേടി.

ടൂര്‍ണമെന്റിലെ മനോഹര ഗോളുകളിലൊന്നായിരുന്നു അത്. റിനോ ആന്റോയുടെ ക്രോസില്‍ വായുവിലുയര്‍ന്ന് ഹെഡ്ഡ് ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു വിനീത്. 42-ാം മിനിറ്റില്‍ നോര്‍ത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റിന് വീണ്ടും തിരിച്ചടി നേരിട്ടു.

rehnesh red card

സിഫ്‌നിയോസിന്റെ മുന്നേറ്റം ബോക്‌സില്‍ തടയാന്‍ ശ്രമിച്ച ഗോള്‍കീപ്പര്‍ ടി.പി രഹ്നേഷ് ചുവപ്പ് കാര്‍ഡ് കണ്ട് പുറത്തായി. തുടര്‍ന്ന് മുന്നേറ്റതാരം നര്‍സാറിയെ മാറ്റി രണ്ടാം ഗോള്‍കീപ്പര്‍ രവി കുമാറിനെ കളത്തിലിറക്കാന്‍ നോര്‍ത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് നിര്‍ബന്ധിതരായി. 

ഇനി രണ്ടാം പകുതിയില്‍ പത്ത് പേരുമായാകും നോര്‍ത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് മത്സരം തുടരുക.

വിനീതിന്റെ ഗോള്‍

ലൈവ് അപ്‌ഡേറ്റ്‌സ്

ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്‌സ് ടീം പരിശീലനത്തില്‍

 ലൈനപ്പ്

 സ്റ്റാര്‍ട്ടിങ് വിസില്‍

4' നോര്‍ത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റിന്റെ മുന്നേറ്റം, റെച്ചുബുക്കയുടെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തല്‍

5' നോര്‍ത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റിന്റെ കോര്‍ണര്‍ കിക്ക്, ലക്ഷ്യത്തിലെത്തിയില്ല

8' ബ്ലാസ്‌റ്റേഴ്‌സിന്റെ മുന്നേറ്റം, ഒന്നുമാകാതെ പോയി

സച്ചിന്‍ കളി കാണുന്നു

18' സിസാരിയോയുടെ കിടിലന്‍ ഷോട്ട്, ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്‌സിന്റെ സെയ് വ്, കോര്‍ണര്‍ കിക്ക്‌

19' വീണ്ടും നോര്‍ത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റിന്റെ ഗോള്‍ശ്രമം, ജിങ്കന്റെ സൂപ്പര്‍ സെയ്‌വ്‌

മത്സരം 20 മിനിറ്റ് പിന്നിടുന്നു

23' സി.കെ വിനീതിന് ഗോള്‍, ബ്ലാസ്‌റ്റേഴ്‌സ് ഒരു ഗോളിന് മുന്നില്‍, റിനോ ആന്റോയുടെ ക്രോസില്‍ വായുവിലുയര്‍ന്ന് ഹെഡ്ഡ് ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു വിനീത്‌

CK Vineeth

ഗോള്‍ നേട്ടം ആഘോഷിക്കുന്ന റിനോയും വിനീതും

 42' റെഡ് കാര്‍ഡ്‌

ബോക്‌സിനുള്ളില്‍ സിഫ്‌നിയോസിനെ വീഴ്ത്തിയ നോര്‍ത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് ഗോള്‍കീപ്പര്‍ രഹ്നേഷിന് ചുവപ്പ് കാര്‍ഡ്

നര്‍സാറിയെ മാറ്റി പകരം രണ്ടാം ഗോളി രവി കുമാറിനെ നോര്‍ത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് കളത്തിലിറക്കി

ആദ്യ പകുതി അവസാനിച്ചു, ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്‌സ് മുന്നില്‍

രണ്ടാം പകുതിക്ക് തുടക്കം

കറേജ് പെക്കൂസന്റെ ഗോള്‍ നേടാനുള്ള ശ്രമം, ഷോട്ട് ലക്ഷ്യം തെറ്റി

64' ജാക്കിചന്ദ് സിങ്ങിന്റെ ഷോട്ട്, നോര്‍ത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് ഗോളി തടഞ്ഞു

70' സിസോറിയോയുടെ ഷോട്ടില്‍ റിനോ ആന്റോയുടെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തല്‍

80' ഇരുടീമുകളും തമ്മില്‍ ഗ്രൗണ്ടില്‍ ഉരസല്‍, നോര്‍ത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് യുണൈറ്റഡ് താരം ഡിയസിന് മഞ്ഞക്കാര്‍ഡ്‌

 