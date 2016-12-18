കേരള ബ്ലാസ്‌റ്റേഴ്‌സും അത്‌ലറ്റിക്കോ ഡി കൊല്‍ക്കത്തയും തമ്മിലുള്ള ഐ.എസ്.എല്‍ ഫൈനലിന്റെ നിമിഷങ്ങള്‍ വീഡിയോയില്‍

Talk about a quick response! Sereno cleverly finds the back of the net under immense pressure.#KERvATK #1stInTheFinals #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/tbLNqSxQa1 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 18, 2016

Fantastic build-up play, but Postiga's finishing let him down and head coach Jose Molina knows it.#ISLMoments #KERvATK #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/mz00boXLKp — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 18, 2016

Bollywood legend @SrBachchan & Mrs. Nita Ambani speak about the wonderful atmosphere at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium! #KERvATK #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/pISb005Xiq — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 18, 2016

Postiga is on a mission tonight, and Molina is happy with his determination.#ISLMoments #KERvATK #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/b1DyBaUwvJ — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 18, 2016

At the #HeroISL Fan Parks, the supporters were overjoyed the moment Rafi found the back of the net!

#KERvATK #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/2LiK1nVhhw — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 18, 2016