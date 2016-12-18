ഫൈനലിലെ അസുലഭ നിമിഷങ്ങളുടെ വീഡിയോ
കേരള ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സും അത്ലറ്റിക്കോ ഡി കൊല്ക്കത്തയും തമ്മിലുള്ള ഐ.എസ്.എല് ഫൈനലിന്റെ നിമിഷങ്ങള് വീഡിയോയില്
Fantastic build-up play, but Postiga's finishing let him down and head coach Jose Molina knows it.#ISLMoments #KERvATK #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/mz00boXLKp— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 18, 2016
Tricky save for @GrahamStack1 to make, but he's an experienced customer. #ISLMoments #KERvATK #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/YrouWEnjMG— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 18, 2016
Bollywood legend @SrBachchan & Mrs. Nita Ambani speak about the wonderful atmosphere at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium! #KERvATK #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/pISb005Xiq— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 18, 2016
Belfort breaks, Rafi shoots, Tiri blocks! We're off to a flyer here in Kochi!#ISLMoments #KERvATK #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/dGYz4ViJls— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 18, 2016
Postiga is on a mission tonight, and Molina is happy with his determination.#ISLMoments #KERvATK #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/b1DyBaUwvJ— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 18, 2016
Third time lucky for Postiga? Not quite, but don't miss Juan Belencoso's reaction here. #ISLMoments #KERvATK #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/wxQ7YK6tbf— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 18, 2016
Celebrations erupted on the pitch and off it after Rafi gave @KeralaBlasters the lead.#KERvATK #1stInTheFinals #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/KKVq8liAyy— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 18, 2016
At the #HeroISL Fan Parks, the supporters were overjoyed the moment Rafi found the back of the net!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 18, 2016
#KERvATK #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/2LiK1nVhhw
Nazon tricks his way into space, but his shot lacked the power to trouble Debjit.#ISLMoments #KERvATK #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/bqoelbRFKO— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 18, 2016
The stands look like a sea of yellow, yesterday!! 😍 @KeralaBlasters #LetsFootball@sachin_rt @iamnagarjuna pic.twitter.com/ujf8oL8hut— Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) October 6, 2016