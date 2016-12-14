ഡല്‍ഹി: എക്സ്ട്രാ ടെെമിലും ഇരുടീമുകളും ഗോളടിക്കാതിരുന്നതോടെ ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ്-ഡൽഹി മത്സരം ഷൂട്ടൗട്ടിലേക്ക് കടന്നു. നിശ്ചിത സമയത്ത് ഡല്‍ഹി 2-1 ന് ലീഡ് നേടിയിരുന്നെങ്കിലും ഇരുപാദങ്ങളിലുമായി ഗോള്‍ സ്‌കോര്‍ 2-2 സമനിലയിലായതോടെയാണ് മത്സം എക്‌സ്ട്രാ ടൈമിലേക്ക് നീണ്ടത്.

22ാം മിനിറ്റിൽ മാഴ്സെലീനോയാണ് ഡല്‍ഹിക്കായി ആദ്യ ഗോള്‍ നേടിയത്. എന്നാല്‍ തൊട്ടടുത്ത മിനിറ്റില്‍ തിരിച്ചടിച്ച്‌ ഡങ്കന്‍ നാസോണ്‍ ബ്ലാസ്‌റ്റേഴ്‌സിനെ ഒപ്പമെത്തിച്ചു. ആദ്യ പകുതിയലെ ഇഞ്ചുറി ടൈമില്‍ സന്തീപ് നന്തിയുടെ പിഴവില്‍ റൂബണ്‍ ഗോണ്‍സാലസിന്റെ ഗോളിലൂടെയാണ് ഡല്‍ഹി ലീഡ് സ്വന്തമാക്കിയത്.

ഡല്‍ഹിയുടെ ആദ്യ ഗോള്‍...

ബ്ലാസ്‌റ്റേഴ്‌സിന്റെ ആദ്യ ഗോള്‍...

