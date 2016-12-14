എക്സ്ട്രാ ടെെമിലും ഗോളില്ല, മത്സരം ഷൂട്ടൗട്ടിലേക്ക്
ഡല്ഹി: എക്സ്ട്രാ ടെെമിലും ഇരുടീമുകളും ഗോളടിക്കാതിരുന്നതോടെ ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ്-ഡൽഹി മത്സരം ഷൂട്ടൗട്ടിലേക്ക് കടന്നു. നിശ്ചിത സമയത്ത് ഡല്ഹി 2-1 ന് ലീഡ് നേടിയിരുന്നെങ്കിലും ഇരുപാദങ്ങളിലുമായി ഗോള് സ്കോര് 2-2 സമനിലയിലായതോടെയാണ് മത്സം എക്സ്ട്രാ ടൈമിലേക്ക് നീണ്ടത്.
22ാം മിനിറ്റിൽ മാഴ്സെലീനോയാണ് ഡല്ഹിക്കായി ആദ്യ ഗോള് നേടിയത്. എന്നാല് തൊട്ടടുത്ത മിനിറ്റില് തിരിച്ചടിച്ച് ഡങ്കന് നാസോണ് ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സിനെ ഒപ്പമെത്തിച്ചു. ആദ്യ പകുതിയലെ ഇഞ്ചുറി ടൈമില് സന്തീപ് നന്തിയുടെ പിഴവില് റൂബണ് ഗോണ്സാലസിന്റെ ഗോളിലൂടെയാണ് ഡല്ഹി ലീഡ് സ്വന്തമാക്കിയത്.
ഡല്ഹിയുടെ ആദ്യ ഗോള്...
You give @marcelinholeite time, space, & he'll punish you! The Brazilian brought @DelhiDynamos level on aggregate.— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 14, 2016
#DELvKER #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/8HBi2hF4rt
ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സിന്റെ ആദ്യ ഗോള്...
That didn't last long! Nazon took it all on himself to restore @KeralaBlasters' lead in the tie with this stunner.— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 14, 2016
#DELvKER #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/Hs5TDxLkro
ഡല്ഹിയുടെ രണ്ടാം ഗോള്...
Fortunate for @DelhiDynamos, unfortunate for @KeralaBlasters but the home side won't mind! Game on!#DELvKER #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/pzQ9j30eq9— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 14, 2016
ഇന്ന് തോല്വി ഒഴിവാക്കാനായാല് രണ്ടാമതൊരു കിരീടപോരാട്ടം ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സിന് സാധ്യമാകും. ജയവും സമനിലയും ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സിന് ഫൈനലിലേക്ക് വഴിയൊരുക്കും. ഒരു ഗോളിന് തോറ്റാല്പ്പോലും ടൈബ്രേക്കറില് ഭാഗ്യം പരീക്ഷിക്കാം. ഫൈനലിലേക്ക് മുന്നേറണമെങ്കില് ഡല്ഹിക്ക് രണ്ടുഗോള് വ്യത്യാസത്തിലുള്ള ജയം അനിവാര്യമാണ്.
