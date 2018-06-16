ഡെന്മാര്ക്കും പെറുവും നേര്ക്കുനേര് | Live Updates
സരന്സ്ക്: ഗ്രൂപ്പ് സിയിലെ രണ്ടാം മത്സരത്തില് പെറുവും ഡെന്മാര്ക്കും നേര്ക്കുനേര്. 36 വര്ഷങ്ങള്ക്ക് ശേഷമാണ് പെറു ലോകകപ്പിനെത്തുന്നത്.
Live Updates...
37' ഡെന്മാര്ക്ക് നിരയില് വില്ല്യം ക്വിസ്റ്റിന് പകരം ലാസെ ഷോണ് കളത്തില്
Father and son.— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 16, 2018
20 years on, @kschmeichel1 joins @Pschmeichel1 in Denmark's #WorldCup story. pic.twitter.com/CgzoWveQgH
മത്സരം 30 മിനിറ്റ് പിന്നിടുന്നു. ഗോള് രഹിതം. മുന്നേറ്റത്തിന് മൂര്ച്ച കൂടുതല് ഡെന്മാര്ക്കിന്
പെറു 0-0 ഡെന്മാര്ക്ക്
ആദ്യ പത്തു മിനിറ്റില് നേരിയ മുന്തൂക്കം പെരുവിന്
History Makers 🇵🇪— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 16, 2018
The first Peruvian team to feature at the #WorldCup since 1982. #PERDEN pic.twitter.com/G5FoBUHUyJ
കിക്കോഫ്... മത്സരം ആരംഭിച്ചു
We're under way in Saransk!— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 16, 2018
TV listings 👉 https://t.co/xliHcxWvEO
Live Blog 👉 https://t.co/Ca9McSAeFb#PERDEN pic.twitter.com/SgLDRw4KGT
We're half-way through Super Saturday!— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 16, 2018
Next up, we welcome #PER back to the #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/PAFlbO8EGi
10 minutes to go!— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 16, 2018
Where are you watching #PERDEN?
Looking good, football fans ✌️#PERDEN pic.twitter.com/5odwGaMe8r— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 16, 2018
They've been waiting since 1982...— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 16, 2018
Welcome back to the #WorldCup, @SeleccionPeru! pic.twitter.com/m6Sddzj8nU
Who's backing #DEN to beat #PER this evening?— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 16, 2018
CC: @DBUfodbold pic.twitter.com/SDaUM6iB5F
പെറു-ഡെന്മാര്ക്ക് മത്സരത്തിലെ തത്സമ വിവരണത്തിലേക്ക് സ്വാഗതം