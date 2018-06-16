സരന്‍സ്‌ക്: ഗ്രൂപ്പ് സിയിലെ രണ്ടാം മത്സരത്തില്‍ പെറുവും ഡെന്‍മാര്‍ക്കും നേര്‍ക്കുനേര്‍. 36 വര്‍ഷങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് ശേഷമാണ് പെറു ലോകകപ്പിനെത്തുന്നത്‌.

Live Updates...

37' ഡെന്‍മാര്‍ക്ക് നിരയില്‍ വില്ല്യം ക്വിസ്റ്റിന് പകരം ലാസെ ഷോണ്‍ കളത്തില്‍

മത്സരം 30 മിനിറ്റ് പിന്നിടുന്നു. ഗോള്‍ രഹിതം. മുന്നേറ്റത്തിന് മൂര്‍ച്ച കൂടുതല്‍ ഡെന്‍മാര്‍ക്കിന്‌

പെറു 0-0 ഡെന്‍മാര്‍ക്ക്‌​

ആദ്യ പത്തു മിനിറ്റില്‍ നേരിയ മുന്‍തൂക്കം പെരുവിന്‌

കിക്കോഫ്... മത്സരം ആരംഭിച്ചു​

പെറു-ഡെന്‍മാര്‍ക്ക് മത്സരത്തിലെ തത്സമ വിവരണത്തിലേക്ക് സ്വാഗതം