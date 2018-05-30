മെസ്സിയുടെ ഹാട്രിക്കില് അര്ജന്റീനയ്ക്ക് തകര്പ്പന് ജയം
ബ്യൂണസ് ഐറിസ്: റഷ്യ ലോകകപ്പിന് മുന്നോടിയായുള്ള സന്നാഹ മത്സരത്തില് ഹെയ്തിയെ എതിരില്ലാത്ത നാലു ഗോളുകള്ക്ക് തകര്ത്ത് അര്ജന്റീന. ലയണല് മെസ്സിയുടെ ഹാട്രിക്ക് ഗോളിലാണ് അര്ജന്റീനയുടെ ആധികാരിക വിജയം. ഹെയ്തിക്ക് ഒരു അവസരവും നല്കാതെ മുഴുവന് സമയവും കളി സ്വന്തം വരുതിയിലാക്കിയാണ് അര്ജന്റീന ലോകകപ്പിനുള്ള ഒരുക്കം ഗംഭീരമാക്കിയത്.
മത്സരത്തിന്റെ എട്ടാം മിനിറ്റില് തന്നെ അര്ജന്റീന ഹെയ്തിയുടെ ഗോള് വല കുലുക്കി. മെസ്സിയുടെ പെനാല്റ്റിയിലൂടെയായിരുന്നു ആദ്യ ഗോള്. ആദ്യ പകുതിയില് ഒരു ഗോളിന്റെ ലീഡെടുത്ത അര്ജന്റീന രണ്ടാം പകുതിയില് മൂന്ന് ഗോളുകള് വലയിലെത്തിച്ചു. 58, 66 മിനിറ്റുകളിലെ ഗോളിലൂടെ ഹാട്രിക്ക് തികച്ച മെസ്സി 69-ാം മിനിറ്റില് അഗ്വേറോ നേടിയ ഗോളിന് അവസരവുമൊരുക്കി.
#SomosArgentina Pase de Messi y definición de @aguerosergiokun para el cuarto gol argentino 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/3Dpl8COJLx— Selección Argentina (@Argentina) May 30, 2018
#SomosArgentina De esta manera, Lionel Messi firmó su triplete. Antes, buena jugada de Cristian Pavón para habilitar al capitán. pic.twitter.com/uI8BArYh7S— Selección Argentina (@Argentina) May 30, 2018
#SomosArgentina Así fue el segundo gol de Lionel Messi para el 2-0 parcial ante Haití. pic.twitter.com/F4mt6YIJxC— Selección Argentina (@Argentina) May 30, 2018
#SomosArgentina Así definió #Messi para el primer gol argentino ante Haití. pic.twitter.com/gpy9I1UlwV— Selección Argentina (@Argentina) May 29, 2018
