ഹാട്രിക്ക് തികച്ച് ക്രിസ്റ്റ്യാനോ; പോര്ച്ചുഗല്-സ്പെയ്ന് മത്സരം സമനിലയില് (3-3)
സോച്ചി: റഷ്യ ലോകകപ്പിലെ ആദ്യ ഗ്ലാമര് പോരാട്ടമായ പോര്ച്ചുഗല്-സ്പെയ്ന് മത്സരം സമനിലയില്. ആവേശകരമായ മത്സരത്തില് പ്രതീക്ഷയോടെ കാത്തിരുന്ന ആരാധകര്ക്ക് വേണ്ടതെല്ലാം ലഭിച്ചു. പിറന്നത് ആറു ഗോളുകള്. മൂന്നു ഗോള് വീതം നേടി ഇരുവരും സമനിലയില് പിരിഞ്ഞു. ലോകകപ്പിലെ ആദ്യ ഹാട്രിക് തികച്ച ക്രിസ്റ്റിയാനോയും ഇരട്ട ഗോള് തികച്ച ഡീഗോ കോസ്റ്റയും കാല്പ്പന്താരാധകര്ക്ക് ആവേശ വിരുന്നൊരുക്കി.
4, 44, 88 മിനിറ്റുകളിലായിരുന്നു ക്രിസ്റ്റ്യാനോയുടെ ഹാട്രിക് ഗോളുകള്. ഇതിന് മറുപടിയായി 24, 55 മിനിറ്റുകളിലാണ് ഡീഗോ കോസ്റ്റയുടെ ഇരട്ട ഗോള്. 58 മിനിറ്റില് നാച്ചോയുടെ വകയായിരുന്നു സ്പെയ്ന്റെ മൂന്നാം ഗോള്. കളിയില് ആധിപത്യം സ്പെയ്നിനായിരുന്നു. 34 ശതമാനം സമയം മാത്രമാണ് പോര്ച്ചുഗല് പന്ത് കൈവശം വച്ചത്. എന്നാല് മുന്നില് നിന്ന് നയിക്കാന് ക്രിസ്റ്റ്യാനോ ഉള്ളപ്പോള് പോര്ച്ചുഗലിന് ഒന്നും ഒരു പ്രശ്നമായില്ല. കിട്ടിയ അവസരങ്ങളിലെല്ലാം ക്രിസ്റ്റ്യാനോ പന്തുമായി സ്പെയ്ന് ഗോള് മുഖത്തേക്ക് ഇരച്ചെത്തി.
കളിയുടെ അവസാന മിനിറ്റില് ഒരു ഗോളിന് പിന്നിട്ട നിന്ന ശേഷമാണ് 88-ാം മിനിറ്റില് അവിശ്വസനീയ ഫ്രീകിക്ക് ഗോളിലൂടെ ക്രിസ്റ്റിയാനോ പോര്ച്ചുഗലിന് വിജയത്തോളം പോന്ന സമനില നല്കിയത്. ആദ്യ പകുതി അവസാനക്കുമ്പോള് -1 എന്ന നിലയില് പോര്ച്ചുഗല് മുന്നിലായിരുന്നു. എന്നാല് പിന്നീടങ്ങോട്ട് ആക്രമിച്ചു കളിച്ച സ്പെയ്ന് മൂന്ന് മിനിറ്റിനുള്ളില് രണ്ട് ഗോളുകള് തിരിച്ചടിച്ച് ലീഡ് പിടിച്ചു. സ്പെയ്ന് വിജയം ഉറപ്പിച്ച സമയത്താണ് ഫ്രീകിക്ക് രൂപത്തില് ക്രിസ്റ്റ്യാനോ പോര്ച്ചുഗലിന്റെ രക്ഷകനായി മാറിയത്
Live Updates...
പോര്ച്ചുഗല് 3-3 സ്പെയ്ന്
88-ാം മിനിറ്റില് ലഭിച്ച ഫ്രീകിക്ക് പോസ്റ്റിലെത്തിച്ചാണ് ക്രിസ്റ്റിയാനോ ഹാട്രിക് തികച്ചത്
GOAL... ഹാട്രിക്ക് തികച്ച് ക്രിസ്റ്റ്യാനോ
മത്സരം അവസാന പത്തു മിനിറ്റിലേക്ക്. സ്പെയ്ന് 3-2 പോര്ച്ചുഗല്
What a start to the second half from @SeFutbol! #PORESP | 2-3 pic.twitter.com/jTdryqcOl8— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 15, 2018
58' ഗോള്.... സ്പെയ്ന് മുന്നില്. നാച്ചോയുടെ ഗോളില് ലീഡെടുത്ത് സ്പെയ്ന്. 3-2
GOAL... ഡബിള് തികച്ച് ഡീഗോ കോസ്റ്റ. സ്പെയ്ന് ലീഡ് പിടിച്ചു. 2-2
രണ്ടാം പകുതിക്ക് തുടക്കമായി
44" ഗോള്... ഡബിളടിച്ച് ക്രിസ്റ്റ്യാനോ; പോര്ച്ചുഗല് മുന്നില്
#PORESP 2-1!@Cristiano grabs his second of the game! pic.twitter.com/BlDs5jnmJx— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 15, 2018
മത്സരം ആദ്യ പകുതിയോടടുക്കുന്നു... പോര്ച്ചുഗല് 1-1 സ്പെയ്ന്
Diego Costa equalises!! Fantastic Goal!!! #WorldCup #Russia2018 #Spain #Portugal pic.twitter.com/m1GATVjGgG— Cashmoneybilz Record (@Moremoney4real) June 15, 2018
D I E G O— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 15, 2018
C O S T A!#PORESP 1-1! pic.twitter.com/lGRirMyvcv
പോര്ച്ചുഗല് 1-1 സ്പെയ്ന്
24' ഡീഗോ കോസ്റ്റയുടെ ഗോളില് സ്പെയ്ന് സമനില പിടിച്ചു
മത്സരം ആദ്യ 20 മിനിറ്റ് പിന്നിടുന്നു... പെനാല്റ്റി ഗോളിലൂടെ ആധിപത്യം പോര്ച്ചുഗലിന്. കളിയിലേക്ക് തിരിച്ചു വരാന് നിരന്തര ശ്രമങ്ങളുമായി സ്പെയ്ന്
2006: ⚽️— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 15, 2018
2010: ⚽️
2014: ⚽️
2018: ⚽️@Cristiano has now scored at four different FIFA #WorldCup editions. pic.twitter.com/hrsoYkBhtB
Common Cristiano!! Portugal up and running!! #Worldcup #Russia2018 #Portugal #Spain pic.twitter.com/4OJaiBPcjD— Cashmoneybilz Record (@Moremoney4real) June 15, 2018
പോര്ച്ചുഗല് 1-0 സ്പെയ്ന്
4' ക്രിസ്റ്റ്യാനോയുടെ പൊനാല്റ്റി ഗോളില് പോര്ച്ചുഗല് മുന്നില്
Game 1: Late goal— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 15, 2018
Game 2: Late goal
Game 3: EARLY GOAL@Cristiano scores a penalty to give @selecaoportugal the lead! #PORESP pic.twitter.com/s3VwSPlCdm
മത്സരം ആരംഭിച്ചു...
