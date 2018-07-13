ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: അണ്ടര്‍20 ലോക അത്‌ലറ്റിക് ചാമ്പ്യന്‍ഷിപ്പില്‍ സ്വര്‍ണനേട്ടത്തോടെ ചരിത്രത്തില്‍ ഇടംനേടിയ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ഹിമ ദാസിന് അഭിനന്ദന പ്രവാഹം. ലോക അത്‌ലറ്റിക് ചാമ്പ്യന്‍ഷിപ്പില്‍ ട്രാക്കിനത്തില്‍ സ്വര്‍ണം നേടുന്ന ആദ്യ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ താരമാണ് ഹിമ. 

രാഷ്ട്രപതി രാംനാഥ് കോവിന്ദ്, പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി, കേന്ദ്രകായിക മന്ത്രി രാജ്യവര്‍ദ്ധന്‍ സിങ് റാത്തോഡ്, മുന്‍ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് താരങ്ങളായ വീരേന്ദര്‍ സെവാഗ്, മുഹമ്മദ് കൈഫ്, ബോളിവുഡ് താരങ്ങളായ അമിതാഭ് ബച്ചന്‍, അക്ഷയ് കുമാര്‍ ഫര്‍ഹാന്‍ അക്തര്‍ എന്നിവരാണ് ഹിമയെ അഭിനന്ദിച്ച് രംഗത്തു വന്നത്.

ഫിന്‍ലാന്‍ഡില്‍ നടക്കുന്ന അണ്ടര്‍20 ലോക അത്‌ലറ്റിക് ചാമ്പ്യന്‍ഷിപ്പില്‍ 400 മീറ്ററിലാണ് കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം ഹിമ ദാസ്
സ്വര്‍ണനേട്ടം കരസ്ഥമാക്കിയത്. 18-കാരിയായ ഹിമ 51.46 സെക്കന്‍ഡില്‍ ഫിനിഷ് ചെയ്താണ് നേട്ടം കൊയ്തത്.
റൊമാനിയയുടെ ആന്ദ്രെ മികോലസിനാണ് (52.07) വെള്ളി. അമേരിക്കയുടെ ടെയ്‌ലര്‍ മന്‍സന്‍ (52.28) വെങ്കലവും നേടി.

ഇന്ത്യയുടെ വേഗതാരത്തിന് അഭിനന്ദനങ്ങള്‍ എന്നു പറഞ്ഞ രാഷ്ട്രപതി രാംനാഥ് കോവിന്ദ്, ഇത് ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്കും അസമിനുംഅഭിമാനിക്കാവുന്ന നിമിഷമാണെന്നും കൂട്ടിച്ചേര്‍ത്തു.

ഹിമ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ സന്തോഷവും അഭിമാനവുമാണെന്നു പറഞ്ഞ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി, ഈ നേട്ടം യുവ അത്‌ലറ്റുകള്‍ക്ക് പ്രചോദനമാകുമെന്നും കൂട്ടിച്ചേര്‍ത്തു.

ഹിമ ചരിത്രം കുറിച്ചു. നീ ഞങ്ങളുടെ അഭിമാനമാണ്, കേന്ദ്രകായിക മന്ത്രി രാജ്യവര്‍ദ്ധന്‍ സിങ് റാത്തോഡ് ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

ഹിമയെക്കുറിച്ചോര്‍ത്ത് അഭിമാനിക്കുന്നുവെന്നും ചരിത്രം കുറിച്ച ഈ പ്രകടനത്തിലൂടെ നല്‍കിയ സന്തോഷത്തിന് നന്ദി പറയുന്നുവെന്നും വീരേന്ദര്‍ സെവാഗ് ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ കുറിച്ചു. 

ചരിത്ര നേട്ടത്തില്‍ ഹിമയെ അഭിനന്ദിച്ച അമിതാഭ് ബച്ചന്‍, ഹിമ ഞങ്ങള്‍ക്ക്‌ തല ഉയര്‍ന്നു നില്‍ക്കാന്‍ കാരണമായെന്നും കൂട്ടിച്ചേര്‍ത്തു.

അതേസമയം തന്നെ പിന്തുണച്ച് ഫിന്‍ലാന്‍ഡിലെത്തിയ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ആരാധകര്‍ക്ക് നന്ദിയറിയിച്ച് ഹിമയും രംഗത്തെത്തി. ഈ സ്വര്‍ണ നേട്ടത്തില്‍ ഒരുപാട് സന്തോഷമുണ്ട്. എനിക്കു വേണ്ടി ആര്‍പ്പുവിളിച്ച നാട്ടിലും ഇവിടെയുമുള്ള എല്ലാ ഇന്ത്യക്കാര്‍ക്കും ഞാന്‍ നന്ദി അറിയിക്കുന്നു. നിങ്ങളുടെ ഈ പിന്തുണ നല്‍കുന്ന ആവേശം വളരെ വലുതാണ്, ഹിമ പറഞ്ഞു.

അസം സ്വദേശിനിയായ ഹിമ കഴിഞ്ഞ കോമണ്‍വെല്‍ത്ത് ഗെയിംസില്‍ ആറാം സ്ഥാനത്തെത്തിയിരുന്നു. അന്ന് അണ്ടര്‍20 വിഭാഗത്തിലെ ദേശീയ റെക്കോഡും ഹിമ സ്വന്തമാക്കി. ഈയിടെ ഗുവാഹാട്ടിയില്‍ നടന്ന ദേശീയ ചാമ്പ്യന്‍ഷിപ്പില്‍ റെക്കോഡ് തിരുത്തിയെഴുതി.

അണ്ടര്‍20 ചാമ്പ്യന്‍ഷിപ്പില്‍ സ്വര്‍ണംനേടുന്ന രണ്ടാമത്തെ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ താരമാണ് ഹിമ. 2016-ല്‍ പോളണ്ടില്‍ നടന്ന അണ്ടര്‍20 ചാമ്പ്യന്‍ഷിപ്പില്‍ ജാവലിന്‍ ത്രോയില്‍ നീരജ് ചോപ്ര സ്വര്‍ണം നേടിയിരുന്നു. സീമ പുനിയ (2002), നവ്ജീത് കൗര്‍ ധില്ലന്‍ (2014) എന്നിവര്‍ അണ്ടര്‍20 ചാമ്പ്യന്‍ഷിപ്പില്‍ മുമ്പ് വെങ്കലം നേടിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

 

 

Content Highlights:virender sehwag amitabh bachchan doff their hats to hima das so proud of you