മിഴ്‌നാടിന്റെ അമ്മ ജയലളിതയ്ക്ക് സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിലൂടെ ആദരമര്‍പ്പിച്ച് കലാസാംസ്‌കാരിക മേഖലയിലെ പ്രമുഖര്‍. ഓര്‍മകള്‍ പങ്കുവെച്ചും ദുഖത്തില്‍ ജനതയ്‌ക്കൊപ്പം പങ്കുചേര്‍ന്നുമുള്ള കുറിപ്പുകളാല്‍ നിറയുകയാണ് ഫെയ്‌സ്ബുക്കും ട്വിറ്ററും.

ജയലളിതയുടെ മരണവാര്‍ത്തയ്ക്ക് തൊട്ടുപിന്നാലെ രാഷ്ട്രപതി പ്രണബ് മുഖര്‍ജി ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ അനുശോചനം അറിയിച്ചു. ഊര്‍ജ്ജസ്വലയായ പ്രമുഖ നേതാവ് എന്നാണ് അദ്ദേഹം ജയയെ വിശേഷിപ്പിച്ചത്. 

ഇന്ത്യന്‍ രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിലെ വലിയ വിടവാണ് ജയലളിതയുടെ മരണമെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. കോടിക്കണക്കിന് ആളുകളുടെ അമ്മയായും പ്രഗത്ഭയായ നേതാവിനെയുമാണ് നഷ്ടമായതെന്ന് കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് ഉപാധ്യക്ഷന്‍ രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി.

പൊതുവേ പുരുഷാധിപത്യപരമായ രാഷ്ട്രീയരംഗത്ത് സ്ത്രീത്വം ഒരുവിധത്തിലും പോരായ്മയല്ല, മറിച്ച് മികവാണ് എന്ന് അവര്‍ തെളിയിച്ചുകാട്ടിയ നേതാവാണ് ജയലളിതയെന്ന് കേരള മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയന്‍ ഫെയ്‌സ്ബുക്കില്‍ കുറിച്ചു. തീവ്രമായ ദുഖത്തില്‍ പങ്കുചേരുന്നതായും അദ്ദേഹം അറിയിച്ചു.

ഇന്ത്യക്കു നഷ്ടമായത് ഒരു ധീരവനിതയെയാണെന്ന് നടന്‍ രജനീകാന്ത് അഭിപ്രായപ്പെട്ടു. ഇന്ത്യന്‍ സിനിമയുടെ നൂറുവര്‍ഷങ്ങള്‍ ആഘോഷിച്ച ഏക മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയാണ് ജയലളിതയെന്ന് നടന്‍ അമിതാബ് ബച്ചന്‍ ഓര്‍മിച്ചു. 

