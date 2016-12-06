തമിഴ്‌നാടിന്റെ അമ്മ ജയലളിതയ്ക്ക് സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിലൂടെ ആദരമര്‍പ്പിച്ച് കലാസാംസ്‌കാരിക മേഖലയിലെ പ്രമുഖര്‍. ഓര്‍മകള്‍ പങ്കുവെച്ചും ദുഖത്തില്‍ ജനതയ്‌ക്കൊപ്പം പങ്കുചേര്‍ന്നുമുള്ള കുറിപ്പുകളാല്‍ നിറയുകയാണ് ഫെയ്‌സ്ബുക്കും ട്വിറ്ററും.

ജയലളിതയുടെ മരണവാര്‍ത്തയ്ക്ക് തൊട്ടുപിന്നാലെ രാഷ്ട്രപതി പ്രണബ് മുഖര്‍ജി ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ അനുശോചനം അറിയിച്ചു. ഊര്‍ജ്ജസ്വലയായ പ്രമുഖ നേതാവ് എന്നാണ് അദ്ദേഹം ജയയെ വിശേഷിപ്പിച്ചത്.

ഇന്ത്യന്‍ രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിലെ വലിയ വിടവാണ് ജയലളിതയുടെ മരണമെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. കോടിക്കണക്കിന് ആളുകളുടെ അമ്മയായും പ്രഗത്ഭയായ നേതാവിനെയുമാണ് നഷ്ടമായതെന്ന് കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് ഉപാധ്യക്ഷന്‍ രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി.

പൊതുവേ പുരുഷാധിപത്യപരമായ രാഷ്ട്രീയരംഗത്ത് സ്ത്രീത്വം ഒരുവിധത്തിലും പോരായ്മയല്ല, മറിച്ച് മികവാണ് എന്ന് അവര്‍ തെളിയിച്ചുകാട്ടിയ നേതാവാണ് ജയലളിതയെന്ന് കേരള മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയന്‍ ഫെയ്‌സ്ബുക്കില്‍ കുറിച്ചു. തീവ്രമായ ദുഖത്തില്‍ പങ്കുചേരുന്നതായും അദ്ദേഹം അറിയിച്ചു.

ഇന്ത്യക്കു നഷ്ടമായത് ഒരു ധീരവനിതയെയാണെന്ന് നടന്‍ രജനീകാന്ത് അഭിപ്രായപ്പെട്ടു. ഇന്ത്യന്‍ സിനിമയുടെ നൂറുവര്‍ഷങ്ങള്‍ ആഘോഷിച്ച ഏക മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയാണ് ജയലളിതയെന്ന് നടന്‍ അമിതാബ് ബച്ചന്‍ ഓര്‍മിച്ചു.

പ്രമുഖരുടെ കുറിപ്പുകള്‍

Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Ms. Jayaram Jayalalithaa, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu #PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) December 5, 2016

Deeply saddened at the passing away of Selvi Jayalalithaa. Her demise has left a huge void in Indian politics. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2016

I pay my heartfelt tributes to the departed soul. I also appeal to the people of Tamil Nadu to remain calm in this hour of grief. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 5, 2016

We lost a great leader today.Women,farmers,fishermen &the marginalised dreamt through her eyes.We will miss Jayalalithaa ji,Amma to millions — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 5, 2016

T 2463 - Jayalalitha ji the only CM of a State that celebrated 100 years of Indian Cinema .. from all regions .. most admirable ! pic.twitter.com/W2pcsVKhYL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 5, 2016

Very sad to hear about Tamilnadu Chief minister Madam Jayalalitha's demise..a very popular leader for a weaker section ..#RIPAmma — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) December 5, 2016

You just had to admire her pluck and her tenacity. #Jayalalithaa was a remarkable woman. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 5, 2016

V upset to hear abt Jayalalitha's passing away. She was strong,had tremendous will power & carved a special niche for herself in politics. — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 5, 2016

Saddened by the demise of Tamil Nadu CM J.Jayalalithaa ji. I extend my deepest condolences to her party and followers in this hour of grief. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 5, 2016

V sad to hear the demise of Amma. A very very popular leader. Aam admi's leader. May her soul rest in peace. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 5, 2016

Deeply saddened by the demise of our CM Selvi Jayalalithaa. My deepest condolences to the party cadres & well wishers in this hour of grief pic.twitter.com/oe26Itv1OF — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 5, 2016

Popular,strong,bold,efficient, people- friendly,charismatic leader,

Amma.Always at the heart of people. Big loss.I am shocked,saddened 1/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 5, 2016