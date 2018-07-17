#LeilaniEstatesEruption #KilaueaVolcano LATEST (July 16 at 11:15 AM): *Do you know anyone who was injured or onboard this morning’s Lava Ocean Tours trip operated by Shane Turpin? If so, please have them contact me!* Hawaiʻi County officials are now saying at least 23 people were injured after a lava explosion sent lava rocks and debris flying into the air, which landed on a tour boat off Kapoho this morning. According to county officials, a "basketball-sized" lava bomb punctured the roof of the boat, leaving a large hole. Four passengers were taken by ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center. One person, a woman in her 20s, was in serious condition with a fractured femur. The other passengers suffered burns and scrapes, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. One of the railings of the boat was also damaged, according to county officials who said there were 52 people — 49 passengers and three crew members — on board at the time. The lava explosion occurred at the Kapoho ocean entry of the ongoing eruption from Kīlauea that began May 3 in #LeilaniEstates. Since then, more than 700 homes have been claimed and many communities rendered unrecognizable. Just a few days ago, lava from #Fissure8 began forming a tiny island of lava off of #Kapoho. #HawaiiNewsNow has learned that the state Department of Land and Natural Resources is taking the lead on this investigation, which will involve the U.S. Coast Guard as well as the county. It's unclear how close Turpin's tour boat was to the Kapoho lava ocean entry when the explosion happened -- but eyewitnesses report the boat appeared to be "very close". On July 11, the Coast Guard changed their mandatory safety perimeter zone around ocean entries (Kapoho and Kalea) from 100 to 50 meters for licensed lava tour boat operators. I spoke with @IkaikaMarzo, who says he was consulted about the change, but disagreed with it— saying he believed it was unnecessarily close. All other mariners, without explicit written permission from the Captain of the Port of Honolulu, are required to observe a mandatory 300 meter safety zone around all active lava entry points. Stay tuned to @HawaiiNewsNow #HINews #HawaiiNews

