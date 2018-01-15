കാലിഫോര്‍ണിയ: വാഹനാപകടങ്ങളെന്ന് കേള്‍ക്കുന്നത് ഇതാദ്യമല്ല. മാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ ദിനംപ്രതി നിരവധി അപകടവാര്‍ത്തകള്‍ നാം വായിക്കാറുണ്ട്. എന്നാല്‍, ഞെട്ടിക്കുന്ന ഒരു വാഹനാപകടത്തിനാണ് കാലിഫോര്‍ണിയ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം സാക്ഷ്യം വഹിച്ചത്.

OCFA on scene in SANTA ANA of a vehicle into a building. One person still trapped inside the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/sWmtovu0Kd — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018

റോഡിലൂടെ പോകുകയായിരുന്നു കാര്‍ കെട്ടിടത്തിന്റെ രണ്ടാം നിലയിലേക്ക് ഇടിച്ചുകയറിയിരിക്കുന്നു. ഒടുവില്‍ പോലീസിന്റെ വിശദീകണം വന്നപ്പോഴാണ് രണ്ടാം നിലയില്‍ വാഹനം എത്തിയതിന്റെ കാരണം കാഴ്ചകാര്‍ക്ക് മനസിലായത്.

Unbelievable new surveillance video shows a car hitting a median and launching into the second story of a Santa Ana dentist office. Driver and passenger transported with minor injuries. @NBCLA @ChristineNBCLA pic.twitter.com/Yw4poZXUNR — Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) January 15, 2018

അമിത വേഗത്തില്‍ ഓടിയിരുന്ന കാര്‍ നീയന്ത്രണം നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ട്‌ റോഡിന്റെ മധ്യത്തില്‍ സ്ഥാപിച്ചിരുന്ന ഡിവൈഡറില്‍ ഇടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഇടിയുടെ ആഘാതത്തില്‍ കാര്‍ ഉയര്‍ന്ന് രണ്ടാം നിലയില്‍ ഇടിച്ചുകയറുകയായിരുന്നു എന്നാണ് പോലീസ് നല്‍കിയ വിശദീകരണം.

OCFA in Santa Ana with a vehicle that crashed into the second floor of a small Office building. The vehicle hit the center divider and went airborne and landed into the building. One person self extricated, the other person is still trapped in the vehicle. USAR from OCFA On scene pic.twitter.com/Lm5b4oyCIm — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018

അപകടമുണ്ടായ സമയത്ത് കാര്‍ തെറ്റായദിശയിലുമായിരുന്നു. ഇടിയുടെ ആഘാതത്തില്‍ കാര്‍ നിലം തൊടാതെ പറന്നുകയറുകയായിരുന്നു. അപകടത്തെത്തുടര്‍ന്ന്‌ കെട്ടിടത്തില്‍ തീപിടിത്തവുമുണ്ടായി. യാത്രക്കാര്‍ രണ്ടുപേരും നിസ്സാരമായ പരിക്കുകളോടെ രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടതും അത്ഭുതമായി.