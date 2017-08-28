ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: അമേരിക്കയില്‍ ആഞ്ഞ് വീശുന്ന ഹര്‍വി ചുഴലിക്കാറ്റിലും തുടര്‍ന്നുള്ള വെള്ളപ്പൊക്കത്തിലും പെട്ട് ഹൂസ്റ്റണ്‍ സര്‍വകലാശാലയില്‍ 200 ഇന്ത്യന്‍ വിദ്യാര്‍ഥികള്‍ കുടുങ്ങിക്കിടക്കുന്നതായി വിദേശകാര്യമന്ത്രി സുഷമാസ്വരാജ് ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

രണ്ട് വിദ്യാര്‍ഥികളെ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇവര്‍ക്ക് ഭക്ഷണമെത്തിക്കാനുള്ള ശ്രമങ്ങള്‍ നടത്തിയെങ്കിലും പരാജയപ്പെട്ടുവെന്നും സുഷമാസ്വരാജ് അറിയിച്ചു. സംഭവവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് ഇന്ത്യന്‍ കോണ്‍സുലേറ്റ് ജനറല്‍ വിദേശകാര്യമന്ത്രിയുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടു.

ഇന്ത്യന്‍ വിദ്യാര്‍ഥികളായ നിഖില്‍ ബാര്‍ഷ്യ, ഷാലിനി എന്നിവരെയാണ് ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചത്

 

 