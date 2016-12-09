ഭൂമിയെ ചുറ്റിയ ആദ്യ അമേരിക്കന് ബഹിരാകാശ സഞ്ചാരി അന്തരിച്ചു
വാഷിങ്ടണ്: ഭൂമിയെ ചുറ്റിയ ആദ്യ അമേരിക്കന് ബഹിരാകാശ സഞ്ചാരിയും മുന് സെനറ്ററുമായ ജോണ് ഗ്ലെന്(95) അന്തരിച്ചു. കൊളംബസിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആസ്പത്രിയില് വച്ചായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം.
1921ല് ഒഹായോയിലെ കേംബ്രിഡ്ജിലാണ് ഗ്ലെന് ജനിച്ചത്. രണ്ടാം ലോക മഹായുദ്ധത്തില് കൊറിയന് യുദ്ധവിമാന പൈലറ്റായിരുന്ന ആദ്ദേഹം കൊറിയന് യുദ്ധത്തിലും പങ്കെടുത്ത ശേഷമാണ് നാസയില് ചേരുന്നത്.
1962ല് ഫ്രെണ്ട്ഷിപ്പ് 7 എന്ന പേടകത്തിലായിരുന്നു ഭൂമിയെ ചുറ്റി സഞ്ചരിച്ച (അഞ്ചേകാല് മണിക്കൂര്) ആദ്യ അമേരിക്കന് എന്ന ബഹുമതി ജോണ് ഗ്ലെന് നേടിയെടുത്തത്.
1998 ഒക്ടോബര് 29ന് ജോണ് ഗ്ലെന് ബഹിരാകാശത്തേക്ക് പറന്നപ്പോള് അന്ന് മറ്റൊരു റെക്കോഡ് കൂടി പിറന്നു. ബഹിരാകാശത്ത് പോകുന്ന ഏറ്റവും പ്രായം കൂടിയ വ്യക്തിയായി അന്ന് ഗ്ലെന്. 77 വയസായിരുന്നു ഗ്ലെന്നിന്റെ പ്രായം.
1974ല് ഡെമോക്രാറ്റിക് സെനറ്ററായി തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെട്ട ഗ്ലെന് 24 വര്ഷം സേവനം അനുഷ്ഠിച്ചു. 2011ല് യുഎസിലെ പരമോന്നത ബഹുമതി നല്കി ആദരിച്ച അദ്ദേഹത്തിനു തൊട്ടടുത്ത വര്ഷം പ്രസിഡന്ഷ്യല് മെഡല് ഓഫ് ഫ്രീഡവും ലഭിച്ചു.
@ZekeJMiller We as a nation will miss two great Americans Glen and Obama when his term ends. God bless both families.— Marinda Ferrell (@mar6724) December 8, 2016
Today we lost a great pioneer of air and space in John Glenn. He was a hero and inspired generations of future explorers. He will be missed.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2016
We are saddened by the loss of Sen. John Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth. A true American hero. Godspeed, John Glenn. Ad astra. pic.twitter.com/89idi9r1NB— NASA (@NASA) December 8, 2016
We mourn the passing and celebrate the life of Senator John Glenn. His legacy of friendship and discovery will live in our halls forever. pic.twitter.com/1zMNriqEcz— SmithsonianAirSpace (@airandspace) December 8, 2016