ആദിവാസികള്ക്ക് പിന്തുണ; കൈകള് കെട്ടിയിട്ട് കുമ്മനം
അട്ടപ്പാടിയില് തല്ലിക്കൊന്ന മധു എന്ന ആദിവാസി യുവാവിന്റെ മരണത്തില് പ്രതിഷേധവുമായി ബിജെപി സംസ്ഥാന പ്രസിഡന്റ് കുമ്മനം രാജശേഖരന്. സ്വയം കൈകള് കെട്ടിയിട്ട ചിത്രം സോഷ്യല് മീഡിയയില് ഷെയര് ചെയ്താണ് കുമ്മനം പ്രതിഷേധിച്ചത്. #ISupportKeralaAdivasis എന്ന ഹാഷ്ട്രാഗിലാണ് ട്വിറ്ററില് അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ പോസ്റ്റ്.
ആദിവാസികളുടേയും ദളിതുകളുടേയും ശാക്തീകരണത്തിന്റെ കാര്യത്തില് കേരളാ മോഡല് എത്ര പരാജയമാണെന്ന് മധുവിന്റെ കൊലപാതകം തെളിയിക്കുന്നതായി അദ്ദേഹം ട്വിറ്ററില് അഭിപ്രായപ്പെട്ടു. സ്ത്രീകളും കുട്ടികളും സുരക്ഷിതരല്ലാതായിരിക്കുന്നു. പതിറ്റാണ്ടുകളായി തുടരുന്ന കോണ്ഗ്രസ്, കമ്മ്യൂണിസ്റ്റ് ഭരണകൂടങ്ങളാണ് ഇതിന് ഉത്തരവാദികളെന്നും കുമ്മനം ആരോപിച്ചു.
En route Attappady Tribal Village.Please join and pledge your support for #ISupportKeralaAdivasis pic.twitter.com/G6gsSlh36K— KummanamRajasekharan (@Kummanam) February 24, 2018
Madhu's murder stands testimony of how ' #KeralaModel ' is a failure at upliftment of downtrodden, Dalits and Adivasis. Even women and children are totally unsafe. Both Congress & Communist fronts with their several decades of rule are responsible for this.#JungleRajInKerala pic.twitter.com/FDwZkPcog0— KummanamRajasekharan (@Kummanam) February 24, 2018