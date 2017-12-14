ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: : ട്വീറ്റ്, പ്രസംഗം, എഴുത്ത് ഇവയിലെല്ലാം നല്ലകടുകട്ടിയുള്ള ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് വാക്കുകള്‍ ശശി തരൂരിന്റെ എഴുത്തില്‍ പതിവാണ്‌. സങ്കീര്‍ണമായ വാക്കുകള്‍ താന്‍ മനഃപ്പൂര്‍വം ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്നതല്ലെന്നും ആശയം കൃത്യമായി മനസ്സിലാകാന്‍ ശരിയായ വാക്കുകള്‍ ഉപയോഗിക്കുക മാത്രമാണ് ചെയ്യുന്നതെന്നുമുള്ള ഒരു 'വിശദീകരണ' ട്വീറ്റ് കഴിഞ്ഞദിവസം തരൂര്‍ പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തിരുന്നു.

എന്റെ സംസാരത്തിനും എഴുത്തിനും ഹാസ്യാനുകരണം സൃഷ്ടിച്ച് അയക്കുന്നവര്‍ക്കു വേണ്ടി എന്നാരംഭിക്കുന്നതായിരുന്നു ട്വീറ്റ്. സംസാരിക്കുന്നതിന്റെയും എഴുതുന്നതിന്റെയും ഉദ്ദേശം കൃത്യമായ ആശയവിനിമയമാണെന്നും ആശയത്തെ കൃത്യമായി വിനിമയം ചെയ്യുന്ന പദങ്ങളാണ് താന്‍ തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കുന്നതെന്നും തരൂര്‍ ട്വീറ്റില്‍ പറഞ്ഞിട്ടുണ്ട്.

To all the well-meaning folks who send me parodies of my supposed speaking/writing style: The purpose of speaking or writing is to communicate w/ precision. I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea i want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 13, 2017

എന്നാല്‍ ട്വീറ്റിന്റെ അവസാനം തരൂര്‍ പ്രയോഗിച്ച വാക്യത്തിലെ ഒരു വാക്ക് ഫോളോവേഴ്‌സിനെ ഞെട്ടിച്ചു. rodomontade എന്നായിരുന്നു ആ വാക്ക്. അതോടെ എന്താണ് rodomontade ന്റെ അര്‍ഥം എന്ന് തിരഞ്ഞുനടപ്പായി തരൂരിന്റെ ഫോളോവേഴ്‌സ്.

അതിനിടെ rodomontade പ്രയോഗത്തെ ട്രോളി ജമ്മു കശ്മീര്‍ മുന്‍ മുഖ്യന്ത്രി ഒമര്‍ അബ്ദുള്ളയും രംഗത്തെത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് പഠിക്കണോ എങ്കില്‍ എന്റെ സുഹൃത്ത് ശശി തരൂരിനെ ഫോളോ ചെയ്‌തോളൂ എന്നായിരുന്നു ഒമറിന്റെ ട്വീറ്റ്.

Learning English? Follow my friend @ShashiTharoor for words you never knew existed & will struggle to ever use in a sentence but by golly they sound impressive. #rodomontade 😀 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 14, 2017

ഒമര്‍ അബ്ദുള്ള മാത്രമല്ല നിരവധിയാളുകളാണ് തരൂരിന്റെ rodomontade പ്രയോഗത്തിന് പ്രതികരണവുമായി എത്തിയിട്ടുള്ളത്.

Heard one new word again-"rodomontade"😂. I want my school fees back. 😂😂 — Balendu Pandey (@balendu29) December 14, 2017

