മുംബൈ: കുടുംബാധിപത്യമാണ് ഇന്ത്യയിലെ രീതി എന്ന് കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് ഉപാധ്യക്ഷന്‍ രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി നടത്തിയ വിവാദ പ്രസ്താവനക്ക് ബോളിവുഡ് നടന്‍ ഋഷി കപൂറിന്റെ ചുട്ട മറുപടി. കഠിനാധ്വാനത്തിലൂടെ വേണം ജനങ്ങളുടെ സ്‌നേഹവും ബഹുമാനവും നേടിയെടുക്കേണ്ടതെന്ന് ടിറ്റര്‍ സന്ദേശത്തില്‍ അദ്ദേഹം തുറന്നടിച്ചു. 

ഇന്ത്യയിലെ ഭൂരിഭാഗം പാര്‍ട്ടികളിലും കുടുംബാധിപത്യമുണ്ട്. എന്തിന് ബോളിവുഡ് നടനായ അഭിഷേക് ബച്ചന്‍ പോലും കുടുംബവാഴ്ചയുടെ ഭാഗമാണ് എന്നാണ് ബെര്‍ക്‌ലിയിലെ കാലിഫോര്‍ണിയ സര്‍വകലാശാലയില്‍ നടത്തിയ പ്രസംഗത്തില്‍ രാഹുല്‍ പറഞ്ഞത്. ബോളിവുഡിനെ വിമര്‍ശിച്ചതിന് ഋഷി കപൂര്‍ ഒട്ടേറെ ട്വീറ്റുകളിലായാണ് മറുപടി നല്‍കിയത്.

ഇന്ത്യന്‍ സിനിമയുടെ 106 വര്‍ഷത്തെ ചരിത്രത്തില്‍ 90 വര്‍ഷവും കപൂര്‍ കുടുംബത്തിന്റെ സംഭാവനകളുണ്ട്. എല്ലാ തലമുറകളേയും യോഗ്യതയുടെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിലാണ് ജനങ്ങള്‍ പ്രോത്സാഹിപ്പിച്ചത്. പൃഥ്വിരാജ് കപൂര്‍, രാജ് കപൂര്‍, രണ്‍ധീര്‍ കപൂര്‍, രണ്‍വീര്‍ കപൂര്‍ എന്നിവരാണ് നാലു തലമുറയിലെ പ്രമുഖ പുരുഷന്‍മാര്‍. മറ്റുള്ളവര്‍ക്കു പുറമേ- ഋഷി കപൂര്‍ പറയുന്നു. 

ഗാന്ധി കുടുംബത്തിന്റെ പേരിലുള്ള റോഡുകളുടേയും ബില്‍ഡിങ്ങുകളുടേയും പേരുകള്‍ മാറ്റണമെന്നും ഋഷി കപൂര്‍ പറയുന്നു.