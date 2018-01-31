ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി:  വിമാനത്തിനുള്ളില്‍ സഹയാത്രികരുടെ ബാഗ് ഒതുക്കിവയ്ക്കാന്‍ സഹായിക്കുന്ന  കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് അധ്യക്ഷന്‍ രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധിയുടെ ചിത്രങ്ങള്‍ വൈറലാകുന്നു.

ഡല്‍ഹിയില്‍നിന്ന് ഗുവാഹാട്ടിയിലേക്കുള്ള വിമാനയാത്രയിലാണ് സഹയാത്രികര്‍ക്ക് സഹായഹസ്തവുമായി രാഹുലെത്തിയത്.

യാത്രക്കാരെ ബാഗ് ഒതുക്കി വയ്ക്കാന്‍ സഹായിക്കുന്ന രാഹുലിന്റെ ചിത്രങ്ങള്‍ ഇതിനോടകം സാമൂഹിക മാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ വൈറലായിട്ടുണ്ട്.

സഹയാത്രികരാണ് ചിത്രങ്ങള്‍ പങ്കുവച്ചിട്ടുള്ളത്. യാത്രക്കാര്‍ക്കൊപ്പം രാഹുല്‍ ഫോട്ടോയ്ക്ക് പോസ് ചെയ്യുന്നതും കാണാം.

content highlights: Rahul gandhi helping co passengers in flights photos gone viral