വിമാനത്തില് സഹയാത്രികര്ക്ക് സഹായവുമായി രാഹുല്, ചിത്രങ്ങള് വൈറല്
ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: വിമാനത്തിനുള്ളില് സഹയാത്രികരുടെ ബാഗ് ഒതുക്കിവയ്ക്കാന് സഹായിക്കുന്ന കോണ്ഗ്രസ് അധ്യക്ഷന് രാഹുല് ഗാന്ധിയുടെ ചിത്രങ്ങള് വൈറലാകുന്നു.
ഡല്ഹിയില്നിന്ന് ഗുവാഹാട്ടിയിലേക്കുള്ള വിമാനയാത്രയിലാണ് സഹയാത്രികര്ക്ക് സഹായഹസ്തവുമായി രാഹുലെത്തിയത്.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi offers a helping hand to Co-Passengers while locating their luggage today On his flight from Delhi to Guwahati. @INCIndia @OfficeOfRG @priyankac19 @rssurjewala @SachinPilot #MahatmaGandhi pic.twitter.com/jmlVdUBZqu— Ritika Sharma 🐦 (@RS9777) January 30, 2018
യാത്രക്കാരെ ബാഗ് ഒതുക്കി വയ്ക്കാന് സഹായിക്കുന്ന രാഹുലിന്റെ ചിത്രങ്ങള് ഇതിനോടകം സാമൂഹിക മാധ്യമങ്ങളില് വൈറലായിട്ടുണ്ട്.
Congress President @OfficeOfRG helps co passengers a helping hand during his journey from Delhi to Guwahati enroute Shillong earlier today pic.twitter.com/J6hRsCJsrB— Vinay Kumar Dokania (@vinaydokania) January 30, 2018
സഹയാത്രികരാണ് ചിത്രങ്ങള് പങ്കുവച്ചിട്ടുള്ളത്. യാത്രക്കാര്ക്കൊപ്പം രാഹുല് ഫോട്ടോയ്ക്ക് പോസ് ചെയ്യുന്നതും കാണാം.
content highlights: Rahul gandhi helping co passengers in flights photos gone viral