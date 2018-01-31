ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: വിമാനത്തിനുള്ളില്‍ സഹയാത്രികരുടെ ബാഗ് ഒതുക്കിവയ്ക്കാന്‍ സഹായിക്കുന്ന കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് അധ്യക്ഷന്‍ രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധിയുടെ ചിത്രങ്ങള്‍ വൈറലാകുന്നു.

ഡല്‍ഹിയില്‍നിന്ന് ഗുവാഹാട്ടിയിലേക്കുള്ള വിമാനയാത്രയിലാണ് സഹയാത്രികര്‍ക്ക് സഹായഹസ്തവുമായി രാഹുലെത്തിയത്.

യാത്രക്കാരെ ബാഗ് ഒതുക്കി വയ്ക്കാന്‍ സഹായിക്കുന്ന രാഹുലിന്റെ ചിത്രങ്ങള്‍ ഇതിനോടകം സാമൂഹിക മാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ വൈറലായിട്ടുണ്ട്.

Congress President @OfficeOfRG helps co passengers a helping hand during his journey from Delhi to Guwahati enroute Shillong earlier today pic.twitter.com/J6hRsCJsrB — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@vinaydokania) January 30, 2018

സഹയാത്രികരാണ് ചിത്രങ്ങള്‍ പങ്കുവച്ചിട്ടുള്ളത്. യാത്രക്കാര്‍ക്കൊപ്പം രാഹുല്‍ ഫോട്ടോയ്ക്ക് പോസ് ചെയ്യുന്നതും കാണാം.

content highlights: Rahul gandhi helping co passengers in flights photos gone viral