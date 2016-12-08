ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: സര്‍ക്കാരിന്റെ നോട്ട് നിരോധനത്തില്‍ ആത്മാര്‍ഥമായി സഹകരിച്ച ജനങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് നന്ദി അറിയിച്ച് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി. രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ സമ്പദ്ഘടനയുടെ നട്ടെല്ലായ കര്‍ഷകര്‍ക്കും വ്യാപാരികള്‍ക്കും തൊഴിലാളികള്‍ക്കും ഇത് വളരെയധികം നേട്ടമുണ്ടാക്കുമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം അഭിപ്രായപ്പെട്ടു. ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയാണ് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ജനങ്ങളെ അഭിസംബോധന ചെയ്തത്.

ഗ്രാമീണ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ പുരോഗതിയും അഭിവൃദ്ധിയും, അഴിമതിയും കള്ളപ്പണവും മൂലം മന്ദഗതിയിലാകാന്‍ ഇനി അനുവദിക്കില്ല. അഴിമതിക്കും തീവ്രവാദത്തിനും കള്ളപ്പണത്തിനും എതിരെ തുടരുന്ന ഈ ത്യാഗത്തില്‍ പങ്കാളികളായ എല്ലാവരെയും അഭിവാദ്യം ചെയ്യുന്നു. ചെറിയ കാലയളലില്‍ ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുകള്‍ സൃഷ്ടിക്കുമെങ്കിലും വലിയ കാലയളവില്‍ ഈ നടപടി നേട്ടമുണ്ടാക്കുമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം ആവര്‍ത്തിച്ചു.

പണമില്ലാ സാമ്പത്തിക ഇടപാടുകള്‍ ഉള്‍പ്പെടെയുള്ള നൂതനസാങ്കേതിക വിദ്യകള്‍ നടപ്പിലാക്കാന്‍ ലഭിക്കുന്ന അവസരം കൂടിയാണ്. 'മാറ്റത്തിന്റെ ഏജന്റു'മാരായ യുവാക്കള്‍ ഒറ്റക്കെട്ടായി, കള്ളപ്പണത്തിന് എതിരെയുള്ള പോരാട്ടം തുടരണമെന്നും മോദി ട്വീറ്റിലൂടെ ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്തു.

 